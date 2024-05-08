Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule

Add Nearly 3 HP, Remove Nearly 3 lbs: Akrapovič Exhaust and the Kawasaki KX 450

May 8, 2024 12:30pm | by:
Kawasaki’s all-new KX450 (motocross) and KX450 X (off-road) bikes have gotten raves for handling, suspension and braking, but our own Kris Keefer did report that the new bike had a very mellow style of power that lacked excitement. That makes for a rideable, controllable style of power, but some want a little more snap, and more fun. Akrapovič’s latest offering for the off-road world is an all-new Evolution Line (Titanium) exhaust for the 2024 Kawasaki KX450 and 450X models. It’ll add that excitement back, plus spruce up the looks of the bike, and reduce weight.

The exhaust is a key area on this Kawasaki, because Kawasaki has been bolting massive, heavy, restrictive mufflers on the stock bikes for years. For looks alone, a fresh exhaust makes a big difference on the green bikes.

The performance benefit is big, too. Constructed from lightweight titanium, the Akrapovič’ Evolution Line the system is 29.8 % (nearly three pounds) lighter than stock exhaust and features headers with an integrated resonance chamber and a debossed Akrapovič logo on it. New technology has been developed directly from Akrapovič’s involvement in motorsports, with a special technique for imprinting the logo on the muffler outer sleeve, which is now bigger and can handle a higher temperature threshold, with greater durability and longer life for a product that will be used in the hardest conditions.

This final configuration for the exhaust for the 2024 Kawasaki KX450 / 450X has been chosen from a number of prototypes, following dyno runs and full evaluation on a motocross track by a professional Akrapovič test rider. Of course, the goal was to enhance power and torque, and this has been achieved with increases of 1.9Kw (2.6hp) at 7,500rpm and 2.5Nm at 7,600rpm respectively, when compared to a standard stock exhaust when tested on the Akrapovič dyno.

Targeted for use on closed-course competition circuits only, this exhaust meets the current FIM noise limits, while delivering a deep, racing sound.

For more information, visit akrapovic.com

  • Kawasaki KX450 and 450X Exhaust
    Kawasaki KX450 and 450X Exhaust Akrapovič
  • Kawasaki KX450 and 450X Exhaust
    Kawasaki KX450 and 450X Exhaust Akrapovič
  • Kawasaki KX450 and 450X Exhaust
    Kawasaki KX450 and 450X Exhaust Akrapovič
  • Kawasaki KX450 and 450X Exhaust
    Kawasaki KX450 and 450X Exhaust Akrapovič
