Add Nearly 3 HP, Remove Nearly 3 lbs: Akrapovič Exhaust and the Kawasaki KX 450

Kawasaki’s all-new KX450 (motocross) and KX450 X (off-road) bikes have gotten raves for handling, suspension and braking, but our own Kris Keefer did report that the new bike had a very mellow style of power that lacked excitement. That makes for a rideable, controllable style of power, but some want a little more snap, and more fun. Akrapovič’s latest offering for the off-road world is an all-new Evolution Line (Titanium) exhaust for the 2024 Kawasaki KX450 and 450X models. It’ll add that excitement back, plus spruce up the looks of the bike, and reduce weight.

The exhaust is a key area on this Kawasaki, because Kawasaki has been bolting massive, heavy, restrictive mufflers on the stock bikes for years. For looks alone, a fresh exhaust makes a big difference on the green bikes.

The performance benefit is big, too. Constructed from lightweight titanium, the Akrapovič’ Evolution Line the system is 29.8 % (nearly three pounds) lighter than stock exhaust and features headers with an integrated resonance chamber and a debossed Akrapovič logo on it. New technology has been developed directly from Akrapovič’s involvement in motorsports, with a special technique for imprinting the logo on the muffler outer sleeve, which is now bigger and can handle a higher temperature threshold, with greater durability and longer life for a product that will be used in the hardest conditions.

This final configuration for the exhaust for the 2024 Kawasaki KX450 / 450X has been chosen from a number of prototypes, following dyno runs and full evaluation on a motocross track by a professional Akrapovič test rider. Of course, the goal was to enhance power and torque, and this has been achieved with increases of 1.9Kw (2.6hp) at 7,500rpm and 2.5Nm at 7,600rpm respectively, when compared to a standard stock exhaust when tested on the Akrapovič dyno.

Targeted for use on closed-course competition circuits only, this exhaust meets the current FIM noise limits, while delivering a deep, racing sound.

For more information, visit akrapovic.com