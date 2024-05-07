Experiencing Denago’s MX and ATV Lineup at Glen Helen Raceway

Text by: Lacie Liska

Hi there! My name is Lacie Liska. I am 19 years old and I’ve been riding dirt bikes, ATVs, and side by sides since I was five. I began racing motocross about four years ago, and I currently race a 2023 Yamaha YZ250F, which I love.

About a month ago, I received a call from a close family friend asking if I’d be interested in joining several powersports journalists for a demo day with Denago PowerSports, in which I’d have the opportunity to test ride the full ATV and MX lineup for this new, quickly growing powersports brand. To sweeten the deal, I was ecstatic to learn that my evaluation of Denago’s product lineup would be for Racer X Online, and I honestly don’t think I could have said yes fast enough! I am a longtime fan of Racer X, and it is my favorite moto publication by far.

The one-day event was to be held at Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California, a track I am very familiar with, and one that is famous for getting rough—really rough. Upon arrival, there were eight ATVs and five dirt bikes lined up under the Denago PowerSports tent, all warmed up and ready to roll. The bikes and the ATVs had great visual appeal and I couldn’t wait to gear up and put them all through the paces of the mighty track.

I decided to focus on the ATVs first, which consisted of five Youth units and three Adult units. Starting with the smallest youth unit, I jumped on the E-Hawk 6, which is the only Electric unit in Denago’s lineup. It’s designed for riders aged six and up and is equipped with a downloadable phone App to control the ATV’s speed, Geo-Fencing, battery level, and other important items including an emergency shut-off. This ATV was so much fun! I rode it all over Glen Helen, testing out forward, reverse, and park. I was surprised at how much torque it had, as well as how quiet it was. It packed a punch! My favorite feature was the open differential, which makes flipping the ATV almost impossible, a feature I thought was very well thought out on Denago’s part, especially for an ATV designed for youth riders. I also appreciated that the lithium battery is removable, so batteries can be swapped out on the fly to keep riders rolling all day. Best of all, this unit retails for an unbelievable $1,499.

Next up were the Mudhawk 6, Mudhawk 6FI, and Mudhawk 10FI. The Mudhawk 6 and Mudhawk 6FI are both designed for riders age six and older, but the Mudhawk 6 uses a carburetor, while the Mudhawk 6FI uses electronic fuel injection. Both models had plenty of power, but the fuel-injected unit felt more responsive. The Mudhawk 10FI was also a blast to ride. It is designed for riders 10 and up, and unlike some other ATVs on the market, I appreciated that the 6FI and 10FI were physically sized differently, rather than just sporting different engine sizes. The physical size differences felt more purpose-built to accommodate a six-year-old rider vs a 10-year-old rider, which I’m sure would make younger riders feel more comfortable.

To wrap up the youth ATVs, I jumped on the Trailhawk 10FI, and even though it’s designed for riders 10 and up, it was so much fun! I rode it on the junior supercross track and was amazed at how well it handled. The power was great, the brakes were spot on and the size fit me fine.

I then moved over to the adult ATVs and hopped on the all-new Daytona 250 Sport Quad, which was fire engine red and looked fast just sitting still. This ATV is a manual shift unit with four forward gears and reverse. It has adjustable suspension, disk brakes, and full floorboards, and it’s powered by a sporty four-stroke engine that rips for its size.

Next, I jumped on the new Freelander 300FI, Denago’s Adult two-seater ATV. I tested it by myself and also two-up with my boyfriend. Surprisingly enough, the Freelander handled both challenges with ease, and I truly didn’t notice a whole lot of difference in riding alone vs two-up. We took turns so I could experience being a passenger too, and the ride was great. The Freelander has an incredibly comfortable rear seat with a backrest and hand holds, as well as raised floorboards for the passenger. This unit has the only liquid-cooled engine in Denago’s lineup, and it was very impressive.

The last of the ATVs I needed to test was the all-new Mudhawk 200FI, which worked great! The unit was equipped with front and rear racks, even offering a mounting bracket for a tow ball. Shifting from forward to neutral and reverse was a breeze, and the unit handled with ease.

In summary, Denago’s ATV lineup was really impressive. With prices starting at $1,100 for the Mudhawk 6 and $4,200 for the two-seater Freelander 300FI, Denago has packed a ton of value into these units, making them incredibly attractive to anyone in the market for an ATV.