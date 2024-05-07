Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule

Yamaha PulpMX LCQ Challenge: $131,400 Raised, View Total Payouts

May 7, 2024 12:45pm | by:
Once again for 2024, Yamaha teamed up with Steve Matthes and PulpMX to continue the PulpMX LCQ Challenge series for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship. For $30 per raffle ticket, anyone could enter in for a chance to win a 2024 Yamaha YZ450F along with a ton of other great prizes. All proceeds would go to the privateers who secured the most points in the 450SX LCQ’s throughout the year when finishing outside of a transfer position. As the dust settled on the Denver Supercross, when the raffle closed on Monday night (May 6), the privateer challenge which saw a total of $131,400 raised.

Josh Hill ended up taking the overall win over Mitchell Harrison and Tristan Lane. Hill collected $24,706, Harrison collected $18,988, and Lane collected $12,703. View some photos below of the action then the total payouts below.

All told, the challenge has raised over $500,000 for privateers over the last handful of years, and it seems like the continued success of the program is likely to benefit many more privateers in the future. Well done, Steve and crew!

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Josh Cartwright
    Josh Cartwright Align Media
  • Josh Hill
    Josh Hill Align Media
  • Josh Hill
    Josh Hill Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Justin and Josh Hill and crew.
    Justin and Josh Hill and crew. Align Media
  • Josh Hill and his wife Molly.
    Josh Hill and his wife Molly. Align Media


PulpMX
Watch the full replay of the race below on the Vurbmoto YouTube channel:

