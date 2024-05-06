Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
Update on Matti Jorgensen After Denver Supercross Heat Race Crash

May 6, 2024
Update on Matti Jorgensen After Denver Supercross Heat Race Crash

We received an update on Matti Jorgensen following a hard crash at the Denver Supercross. Although not caught on the broadcast, the supercross rookie had a hard crash in the whoops that ended his night early. Jorgensen has finished 13-14-17-19-21 in his first five supercross main event starts aboard a GasGas MC 250F. He was treated by the Alpinestars medical crew and helped off the track.

We received the following information from Jorgensen’s agent, Tony Pedone:

"Matti had a crash in the whoops in heat 1 of last night’s Denver SX hitting his head and suffering a concussion. He was evaluated by the Alpinestars medical team and released later that night. He will follow concussion protocol this week, and be reevaluated.

Thanks to Alpinestars and the AJE Motorsports Overstockvehicle.com GasGas team for looking after Matti."

