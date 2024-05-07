Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer made his supercross debut back at Anaheim 1, with an impressive sixth place finish. Since then, he has not been able to match his opening round result, as a rib injury resulted in a mid-season slump. However, he has been able to showcase his speed when he gets a good start. He looked good in Nashville placing ninth at the East/West Showdown. In Denver he had some bad luck once again, going down in the early laps of the main event, but was able to come back to tenth. Our Aaron Hansel caught up with him after Denver to get his take on his rookie season.

Racer X: Julien Beaumer, tell me about your day?

Julien Beaumer: The day was tough. All day I felt like it was the best riding I’ve had all season. I had a good start to the main, but two laps in I got landed on in the longer rhythm section. I went down and came from pretty much last up to tenth. I’m just happy to be out of this race safe after that crash, and I’m ready to go to Salt Lake.

Did you get hurt at all?

My hand is a little sore, but that’s all.