Wait a second, it’s sixth place. That’s not bad. That’s good.

I know it’s sixth, but when you get yanked… Smitty [Jordon Smith] went down and still pulled me by like 15 seconds or whatever, which is kind of gut wrenching. I didn’t do the one rhythm, which was a solid 1.2 seconds a lap, so add that up over 18 laps and the shit adds up. It sucks to do all that, hit all your marks on the whole track, except for one section. It’s gut wrenching. But overall, I’ll take a P6 and go into Salt Lake.

How’d the track shape up? Was it as slick as it looked?

Yeah, it was like ice. It’s just typical Denver. I wish they could do some stuff with the track, like get some more bowl corners where we can actually slingshot around and move around. The flat 90s really suck for passing, it was a one-lined track, and it was really hard to pass. It’s kind of a shame.

Yeah, we know the dirt is going to be like this here, so why build it like that?Yeah, why have those flat turns? It’s just kind of a waste of time. I understand they have track maps they have to stick with, but I kind of wish they could get away from some of that stuff and make more changes, but it is what it is.