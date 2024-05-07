Phil Nicoletti, the resident grump in the Monster Energy Supercross pits, is not known for his positivity. However, when our Aaron Hansel caught up with him after the Denver supercross, he was positive about one thing; he is ready to hang up his boots at the end of this season. But that is about the only thing he was positive about. He had his typical grumpy attitude, that everyone’s grown to love, about his riding, his finish, and the track design in Denver. Read his interview below, sans most of the cuss words, as this is a family site.
Racer X: Phil Nicoletti, tell us about your day here in Denver.
Phil Nicoletti: Well, the night was a lot better than the day. 18 years and I’m still struggling in practice, it’s mental. The heat race was not good, I’ve been doing second-gear starts all week and all day today. I thought I’d be okay, but then in the heat race I got freaking yanked. I went down in the first corner and came back to eighth. I was on the outside for the main, went back to first, locked in and got a pretty good start. Finished P6, a distant sixth. I’m not delusional, I know I got my ass kicked. A lot of riders will take a sixth and be stoked, but I know I wasn’t really in the ballpark.
Wait a second, it’s sixth place. That’s not bad. That’s good.
I know it’s sixth, but when you get yanked… Smitty [Jordon Smith] went down and still pulled me by like 15 seconds or whatever, which is kind of gut wrenching. I didn’t do the one rhythm, which was a solid 1.2 seconds a lap, so add that up over 18 laps and the shit adds up. It sucks to do all that, hit all your marks on the whole track, except for one section. It’s gut wrenching. But overall, I’ll take a P6 and go into Salt Lake.
How’d the track shape up? Was it as slick as it looked?
Yeah, it was like ice. It’s just typical Denver. I wish they could do some stuff with the track, like get some more bowl corners where we can actually slingshot around and move around. The flat 90s really suck for passing, it was a one-lined track, and it was really hard to pass. It’s kind of a shame.
Yeah, we know the dirt is going to be like this here, so why build it like that?Yeah, why have those flat turns? It’s just kind of a waste of time. I understand they have track maps they have to stick with, but I kind of wish they could get away from some of that stuff and make more changes, but it is what it is.
One more race left for you. It’s no secret you don’t like death-cross, so are you pumped you don’t have to race supercross anymore after next week, or is it setting in, and you think you might miss it?
I’ll be bummed I won’t be able to do it anymore. It’s hard to give it up, but at the same time, I know it’s my time. If I can’t fight for top tens and be competitive, I know it’s time. I just want to end it on a good note, leave on a high note.
You got sixth tonight and you’re kicking yourself in the nuts about top tens.
I know, it’s still there, but to be able to do it for another year, like next year, I know I’d be cutting corners, and I don’t want to do that. I want to empty the tank this year and get through outdoors and ride off into the sunset.