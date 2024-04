Jason Weigandt walks and talks with...the Jett Lawrence mascot? Also Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, Seth Hammaker, Garett Hoffman, Bryton Carroll and more ahead of the Philadelphia round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

