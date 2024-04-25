John Short – Banged Up | Out

Short, who’s been out since crashing big in Indianapolis, will return to racing in Denver.

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out

Tanti is out for Philadelphia, but there’s a chance he’ll be back for Denver.

250SX East Region

Guillem Farres – Femur | Out

Farres is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken femur.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner is recovering after a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | In

Hammaker missed Nashville after a crash in Foxborough left him with a sore shoulder. He’ll be back for Philadelphia.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman had a big one in Daytona, in which he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.

Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out

Lopes is out for supercross as he looks to overcome a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out

Martin is out for supercross due to a concussion sustained in Detroit. He initially came back to racing, only to learn he wasn’t ready yet.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo broke his scapula and sustained a partial tear in one of his shoulder muscles in Nashville. He’ll sit the remainder of the supercross season out but hopes to return for Pro Motocross.