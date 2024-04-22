Watch: Nashville Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This was the first (of two) East/West Showdowns featuring both 250cc divisions.
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win as he led this one wire-to-wire as Jo Shimoda (Honda) and Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki), the 250SX West Region Championship leader, and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki), 250SX East Region Championship leader, collided with one another, impacting both their main event results and the championship standings. Kitchen finished 14th, salvaging points, as McAdoo finished 22nd, completing only five laps, and scoring zero points. Now, Hampshire has the 250SX West Region points lead by two points over Kitchen and Vialle and Haiden Deegan both passed McAdoo in the 250SX East Region standings. Read updates on Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Eli Tomac (Yamaha) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Lawrence and Webb entered the 14th round tied for the points lead, but now Lawrence has sole possession of the championship lead once again.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Nashville Supercross.
Nashville
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #14: Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 14 – Nashville
Overall Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:17.536
|19 Laps
|51.043
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|16:21.199
|+3.663
|51.585
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Tom Vialle
|16:26.927
|+9.391
|51.746
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Jordon Smith
|16:34.488
|+16.952
|51.513
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|16:37.844
|+20.308
|52.090
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
Nashville - 450SX Main EventApril 20, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21:05.904
|25 Laps
|49.734
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|21:15.227
|+9.323
|49.456
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|21:20.625
|+14.721
|50.131
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:23.416
|+17.512
|50.449
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Justin Barcia
|21:33.126
|+27.222
|51.500
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|166
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|164
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|148
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|138
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|136
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|123
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|116
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|105
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|286
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|281
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|253
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|246
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|224