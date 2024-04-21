The Moment: Chaos Ensued

Everyone had the Nashville Supercross circled on their schedule. The Music City was not only back on the schedule for a round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the spring, but it would bring an East/West Showdown, bringing both 250cc divisions together for the first time all season. All the top 250SX riders in the same race, plus throw in a tight 450SX Championship battle. Sign us up! Now, a little over 12 hours after the race has ended, the circle remains on this race—but for a different reason. We all anticipated great racing and championship battles here in the final stretch of the season, but no one could have predicted the chaos that would ensue when the gates dropped! But this wild night will be remembered for a long time—especially when you consider what happened in the 450SX main event as well.

Entering the day, Cameron McAdoo had a four-point lead over Tom Vialle and a 13-point lead over Haiden Deegan in the 250SX East Region Championship, and Levi Kitchen had a 15-point lead over RJ Hampshire and a 26-point lead over Jordon Smith in the 250SX West Region Championship. While anything can happen in racing—and eventually it all happened—things were looking good for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. But that was not the case come about 8:15 p.m. local time.