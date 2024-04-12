On Saturday, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Dirt Wurx crew covered the track with tarps and the track saw rain Thursday and Friday, so the press day riding sessions were canceled. However, we did catch up to Coty Schock, Lorenzo Locurcio, Mitchell Harrison, Cameron McAdoo, Casey Cochran, Tom Vialle, and Seth Hammaker to preview this weekend’s race.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.