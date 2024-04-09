Results Archive
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Max Vohland
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Timothy J. Pustelak (1975-2024)

April 9, 2024 3:05pm | by:
Timothy J. Pustelak (1975-2024)

Last week we got terrible news out of St. Petersburg, Florida, when police discovered the body of former professional motocrosser Timothy J. Pustelak, who was 49 years old. The obituary for his passing was posted yesterday, along with information on his memorial service, which is set for Saturday morning in Girard, Pennsylvania.

Read his obituary and memorial service.

Godspeed, Timothy Pustelak.

We have learned more information on Pustelak’s death, as a man has been arrested for suspected second-degree murder. You can read the full story here.

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now