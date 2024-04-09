Timothy J. Pustelak (1975-2024)

Last week we got terrible news out of St. Petersburg, Florida, when police discovered the body of former professional motocrosser Timothy J. Pustelak, who was 49 years old. The obituary for his passing was posted yesterday, along with information on his memorial service, which is set for Saturday morning in Girard, Pennsylvania.

Read his obituary and memorial service.

Godspeed, Timothy Pustelak.

We have learned more information on Pustelak’s death, as a man has been arrested for suspected second-degree murder. You can read the full story here.