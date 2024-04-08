The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season was back in action in Italy over the weekend, with the MXGP of Sardegna. In the qualifying races, it was championship leaders—Husqvarna's Kay De Wolf (MX2) and GasGas’ Jorge Prado (MXGP)—claiming the race wins. Once the gates dropped on the motos, it was de Wolf who found himself in the lead in but in the later stages of the race, Lucas Coenen came up and made a successful pass on his teammate and would check out for the race win, coming through the checkered flag with a 29.973-second gap back to his teammate de Wolf. It was a big ride for the #96 machine. Come the second moto, de Wolf was out front off the start with Coenen about eighth. But quickly, Coenen made his way into second—by the opening lap—and was closing the gap on his teammate. However, a crash while on the rear fender of the #74 machine cost Coenen significant time. By the time Coenen got back up and going, he was unable to close the gap on de Wolf, who claimed the race win and his third straight overall win. The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing #74 leaves round three 29 points ahead of second place Simon Laengenfelder and 46 ahead of Coenen.

In the MXGP class, things were more of the same: Jorge Prado getting out front early and checking out. In the first moto Tim Gajser was a close second at the checkered flag, about five seconds back, but was never really able to make a move on the championship leader. Gates dropped on moto two, and Prado again was out front, this time with Jeffrey Herlings (fourth in moto one) right behind him. This was the battle everyone wanted to see, and Herlings was right behind Prado when he had a crash around the middle of the race, which handed second to Gajser. Prado came through with a 16.6-second gap over Gajser, who fell on the final lap but held on to second. Meanwhile, the #1 machine claimed his second straight 1-1-1 weekend between the qualifying race and two motos. Gajser’s 2-2 was second overall and Herlings’ 3-3 was third overall, his first overall podium since he won the MXGP of Latvia overall in June 2023. Prado leaves the third round 17 points up on Gajser, 49 points up on Herlings, and 51 points up on Romain Febrve (6-5 on the weekend).

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Perfect Trilogies For Prado And De Wolf, Staying Unbeaten In Sardegna

RIOLA SARDO, Sardegna (Italy) – The season’s first taste of sandy terrain greeted the stars of the MXGP World Motocross Championships as round three was hosted by the Crossodromo Communale, known locally as “Le Dune” or “Riola Sand”. As well as a tough, ever-shifting surface that carved up throughout the weekend, the physical challenge was amplified by temperatures close to 30 degress Centigrade, testing even the most highly-trained athletes to the maximum.

As in 2023, reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado had taken a dominant win for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing in Saturday’s RAM Qualifying Race, as did his fellow red plate holder Kay De Wolf in the MX2 class for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. Both of the Championship leaders continued their perfect winning records with their third overall victory in a row, although some classic challengers were on hand to give notice that they are ready to catch them if they slip up.

The crowd were treated to a stunning morning of racing in both the WMX Women’s World Motocross Championships, won by Lotte Van Drunen of the De Baets Yamaha MX-Team, and the EMX125 European Championships Presented by FMF, won by Hungarian Noel Zanocz for Fantic Factory Racing EMX125. Then the main course of MX2 and MXGP was served, piping hot, in a gruelling test of both man and machine.

MXGP

As in Saturday’s RAM Qualifying Race, Jorge Prado was beaten to the Fox Holeshot Award of race one by Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jeremy Seewer, but a quick inside move into the second corner saw the reigning World Champion back in his usual leading position. Team HRC’s Tim Gajser made a quick move past the Swiss rider in turn four and Pauls Jonass took his Standing Construct Honda through into third at the same time!

The two Honda men set after chasing the Red Plate Holder, while last year’s winner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, had started outside the top five and had to haul his way through the pack. This he did to great effect, reaching third place by lap six, but at that point the leading pair were far off into the distance.

Seewer fell dramatically after five minutes, but would recover to finish 11th, while his teammate Romain Febvre, consigned to the far outside of the start gate after being unable to finish Saturday’s race, worked his way up to 6th place with a series of passes. Jonass slipped to 5th behind the Fantic Factory Racing pilot Glenn Coldenhoff in the closing laps.

At this time it looked like Gajser was closing in on Prado, getting to within two seconds of the Spaniard, but was never allowed to get closer as the champ took yet another race win.