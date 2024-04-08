Can you explain your qualification race?

I got a good jump out of the gate even if [Jeremy] Seewer was faster than me on this one. I could pass him really quick as he made a little mistake. I tried already in the third corner to attack but he defended well but then few corners later he made another mistake, and I was right there to make the pass. I’m riding good laps, nothing crazy, I was trying to not lose too much energy for Sunday. I hurt my foot a bit but it got better along the way. Let’s have a rest now and hoped for another win on Sunday.

You had a crash on Saturday, can you tell us about that?

My weekend was very good, but it started with a crash in free practice, I crashed with another rider and then I twisted my ankle in time practice. We did a very good job with the physio Saturday night, and it didn’t impair my riding, so that was positive.

The second race you had a good battle with Jeffrey [Herlings].

Good starts were key and for me, fast passes, yesterday and today in the first moto. I had a good rhythm and in the second moto Jeffrey was straight away behind me and I said, "Let’s see what he has got." I know he is always tough, and I am as well. We had a good rhythm and Tim was also there very quickly and it was a tough moto. No mistakes and I brought it to the finish line, and I am very happy to keep my winning streak going.