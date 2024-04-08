FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 3 (of 20) - MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - Riola Sardo in Sardinia, Italy
MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MXGPApril 7, 2024
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 1
|GasGas
|2
|Tim Gajser
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|5 - 4
|Honda
|5
|Romain Febvre
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|7 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|4 - 9
|Fantic
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|11 - 7
|Kawasaki
|9
|Isak Gifting
|14 - 8
|Yamaha
|10
|Kevin Horgmo
|10 - 10
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MX2April 7, 2024
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Kay De Wolf
|2 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Camden McLellan
|3 - 5
|Triumph
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|7 - 3
|GasGas
|5
|Liam Everts
|8 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Rick Elzinga
|6 - 8
|Yamaha
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|5 - 9
|Triumph
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|10 - 7
|Yamaha
|9
|Sacha Coenen
|13 - 6
|KTM
|10
|Marc-Antoine Rossi
|11 - 10
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|199
|2
|Tim Gajser
|179
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|145
|3
|Romain Febvre
|139
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|131
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|113
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|105
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|95
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|75
|10
|Ben Watson
|67
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay De Wolf
|170
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|141
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|124
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|106
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|100
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|96
|5
|Camden McLellan
|95
|8
|Marc-Antoine Rossi
|80
|10
|Rick Elzinga
|78
|9
|Sacha Coenen
|77
Other Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Through Round 12 (of 17)
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|156
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|141
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|130
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|116
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|93
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|90
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|88
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|80
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|71
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|244
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|224
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|215
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|198
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|188
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|147
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|138
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|133
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|98
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|96
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|82
|5
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|79
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|72
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|71
|8
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|62
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|60
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|58
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 4 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|110
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|82
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
|4
|Grant Davis
|64
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|57
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|49
|7
|Dante Oliveira
|Hollister, CA
|49
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|39
|9
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|37
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|103
|2
|Grant Davis
|101
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|70
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|68
|5
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|57
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|52
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|50
|8
|Tyler Palmer
|Denver, NC
|47
|9
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|47
|10
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|42
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|115
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|84
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|73
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|50
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|50
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|46
|7
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|8
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|28
|9
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|26
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|25
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|98
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|97
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|83
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|82
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|76
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|60
|7
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|46
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|45
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|42
|10
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|38
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles