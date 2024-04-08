Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Max Vohland
April 8, 2024 9:30am
by:

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 3 (of 20) - MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - Riola Sardo in Sardinia, Italy

MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MXGP

April 7, 2024
Riola Sardo
Sardinia, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 1 - 1 GasGas
2 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 2 - 2 Honda
3 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 3 - 3 KTM
4 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 5 - 4 Honda
5 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 6 - 5 Kawasaki
6 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 7 - 6 Yamaha
7 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 4 - 9 Fantic
8 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 11 - 7 Kawasaki
9 Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden 14 - 8 Yamaha
10 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 10 - 10 Honda
Full Results
Jorge Prado (GasGas)
Jorge Prado (GasGas) GasGas Media/Juan Pablo Acevedo
MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MX2

April 7, 2024
Riola Sardo
Sardinia, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands 2 - 1 Husqvarna
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 3 - 5 Triumph
4 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 7 - 3 GasGas
5 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 8 - 4 KTM
6 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands 6 - 8 Yamaha
7 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark 5 - 9 Triumph
8 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 10 - 7 Yamaha
9 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 13 - 6 KTM
10 Marc-Antoine Rossi Marc-Antoine Rossi France 11 - 10 GasGas
Full Results
Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna)
Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) Husqvarna Images

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 199
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 179
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 145
3Romain Febvre France 139
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 131
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 113
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 105
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 95
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 75
10Ben Watson United Kingdom 67
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands 170
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 141
3Lucas Coenen Belgium 124
4Thibault Benistant France 106
6Andrea Adamo Italy 100
7Mikkel Haarup Denmark 96
5Camden McLellan South Africa 95
8Marc-Antoine Rossi France 80
10Rick Elzinga Netherlands 78
9Sacha Coenen Belgium 77
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Through Round 12 (of 17)

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 156
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 141
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 130
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 121
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 116
6Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 93
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 90
8Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 88
9Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 80
10Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 71
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 244
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 224
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 215
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 198
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 188
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 147
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 138
10Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 133
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 98
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 96
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 87
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 82
5Coty Schock
Dover, DE United States 79
6Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 72
7Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 71
8Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 62
9Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 60
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 58
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 4 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 110
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 82
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 66
4Grant Davis 64
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 57
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 49
7Dante Oliveira Hollister, CA United States 49
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 39
9Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia 37
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Australia Australia 103
2Grant Davis 101
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 70
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 68
5Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 57
6Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 52
7Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 50
8Tyler Palmer Denver, NC United States 47
9Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 47
10Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 42
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 115
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 84
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 73
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 50
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 50
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 46
7Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
8Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 28
9James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 26
10Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 25
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 98
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 97
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 83
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 82
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 76
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 60
7Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 46
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 45
9Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 42
10Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 38
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
