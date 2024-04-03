Todd Kellett to Race MXGP of Sardegna with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team

The following press release is from the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team:

Reigning Sand World Cup Champion Todd Kellett to Race MXGP of Sardinia in Riola-Sardo

Yamaha Motor Europe is thrilled to announce that Todd Kellett, the reigning FIM Sand Race World Cup Champion, will be making a special appearance for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team at the upcoming MXGP of Sardinia in Riola-Sardo, replacing the injured Jago Geerts.

Kellett, known for his exceptional sand-riding skills as demonstrated by his recent victories at the Enduropale du Touquet in France and the Enduro del Verano in Argentina, will join Calvin Vlaanderen under the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team awning for the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Kellett adds an exciting dimension to the team and the MXGP series as they prepare to tackle one of the most challenging sand races on the calendar.

Lining up for one event only as a reward for his World Cup success, Kellett will showcase his sand racing prowess aboard a factory YZ450FM at the MXGP of Sardinia before shifting his focus back to defending his World Cup title.

“I’m pleased I have been given the opportunity to race the MXGP of Riola, Sardinia for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team. It’s an opportunity that I am very grateful for, and the team have been very supportive. We have done some testing and the bike is next level! I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in this adventure. It’s not the “usual” race format for me, but we will give it 110% in the soft stuff and see what we can put on the table!”

Alexandre Kowalski, Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager: