Brian Bogers to Join Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Team Starting at MXGP of Sardegna

The following press release is from Fantic Factory Racing MXGP:

Brian Bogers TO JOIN FANTIC FACTORY RACING MXGP FROM RIOLA ONWARDS

Fantic Factory Racing MXGP is pleased to welcome Brian Bogers alongside Glenn Coldenhoff for the remainder of the 2024 season. Bogers will debut on the Fantic XXF 450 at the MXGP of Sardegna in Riola Sardo (6th and 7th April).

Brian Bogers scored his first GP podiums in the MX2 class in 2016 and 2017 and made an early switch to the premier class in 2018 at only 21 years of age. After successfully overcoming a string of injuries, it was in 2022 when the Dutchman enjoyed his best season so far. Bogers placed sixth in the MXGP World Championship as one of the top-ranked riders and made his childhood dream come true with a superb GP win in the deep, punishing sand of Lommel, home of Motocross. The 27-year-old from Eindhoven will be looking to achieve more success in Fantic Factory colours.

Related: Roan van de Moosdijk Confirms Departure from Fantic Racing Team