Polisport Handguards: Your Upgrade to Pro Level Protection
Handguards are a good idea for riding in tough conditions like mud and rain, or just dealing with mega-roost. Or dodging trees. Or maybe you’re just a “handguard guy” and you run them everywhere. It would help if you could mount up a set of handguards easily when you need them.
MX Flow: Where performance meets design
Polisport’s new MX Flow handguards are the first in the industry to offer two mounting systems right out of the box. They can mount straight to the lever (model specific) but also come with a universal mount to the bars, so you can fit them on any bike. The large plastic shield helps protect hands and master cylinders, and the vents improve air flow. These are the official handguards of the Gizmo Mods/Rock River Yamaha team, and with all the mud races we’ve seen this year, it has come in very handy to have an easy-to-mount set up handguards on the team truck. The guards come in six colors to match your ride.
Even cooler, these guards can quickly convert to the full wrap-around style with an accessory plastic bar that attaches to the end of your handlebars. If you’re about to attack some tree bark, it’s a good idea. Then take the bar back off and go moto style as soon as your trail ride is done.
Trail Blazer: Safety and strength combined
Along those lines, Polisport has also introduced the Trail Blazer handguards, which have the wrap-around system built in. The 6061 T6 aluminum construction makes them tough, providing maximum protection against impacts and trail hazards and the integrated large plastic shield enhances coverage, shielding your hands from debris and branches. These are available for traditional dirt bikes, but Polisport now offers Trail Blazer handguards for popular adventure bikes like Honda’s CRF1100L Africa Twin and XL750 Transalp, and the Yamaha Ténéré700. It can make your next adventure ride a little more comfortable and probably reduce the chances of crash damage if you drop your big, beautiful new ride.
To check the compatibility of these handguards with your bike and see the rest of Polisport’s collection, please visit the official Polisport website.