Polisport Handguards: Your Upgrade to Pro Level Protection

Handguards are a good idea for riding in tough conditions like mud and rain, or just dealing with mega-roost. Or dodging trees. Or maybe you’re just a “handguard guy” and you run them everywhere. It would help if you could mount up a set of handguards easily when you need them.

Polisport’s new MX Flow handguards are the first in the industry to offer two mounting systems right out of the box. They can mount straight to the lever (model specific) but also come with a universal mount to the bars, so you can fit them on any bike. The large plastic shield helps protect hands and master cylinders, and the vents improve air flow. These are the official handguards of the Gizmo Mods/Rock River Yamaha team, and with all the mud races we’ve seen this year, it has come in very handy to have an easy-to-mount set up handguards on the team truck. The guards come in six colors to match your ride.