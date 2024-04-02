Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Full Schedule

Polisport Handguards: Your Upgrade to Pro Level Protection

April 2, 2024 1:30pm | by:
Polisport Handguards: Your Upgrade to Pro Level Protection

Handguards are a good idea for riding in tough conditions like mud and rain, or just dealing with mega-roost. Or dodging trees. Or maybe you’re just a “handguard guy” and you run them everywhere. It would help if you could mount up a set of handguards easily when you need them.

MX Flow: Where performance meets design

 Polisport’s new MX Flow handguards are the first in the industry to offer two mounting systems right out of the box. They can mount straight to the lever (model specific) but also come with a universal mount to the bars, so you can fit them on any bike. The large plastic shield helps protect hands and master cylinders, and the vents improve air flow. These are the official handguards of the Gizmo Mods/Rock River Yamaha team, and with all the mud races we’ve seen this year, it has come in very handy to have an easy-to-mount set up handguards on the team truck. The guards come in six colors to match your ride.

Polisport

Even cooler, these guards can quickly convert to the full wrap-around style with an accessory plastic bar that attaches to the end of your handlebars. If you’re about to attack some tree bark, it’s a good idea. Then take the bar back off and go moto style as soon as your trail ride is done.

  • Polisport
  • Polisport
  • Polisport
  • Polisport
  • Polisport
  • Polisport

Trail Blazer: Safety and strength combined

Along those lines, Polisport has also introduced the Trail Blazer handguards, which have the wrap-around system built in. The 6061 T6 aluminum construction makes them tough, providing maximum protection against impacts and trail hazards and the integrated large plastic shield enhances coverage, shielding your hands from debris and branches. These are available for traditional dirt bikes, but Polisport now offers Trail Blazer handguards for popular adventure bikes like Honda’s CRF1100L Africa Twin and XL750 Transalp, and the Yamaha Ténéré700.  It can make your next adventure ride a little more comfortable and probably reduce the chances of crash damage if you drop your big, beautiful new ride.

  • Polisport
  • Polisport
  • Polisport
  • Polisport
  • Polisport

To check the compatibility of these handguards with your bike and see the rest of Polisport’s collection, please visit the official Polisport website. 

Polisport Handguards

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now