Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
Weege Show: Why Eli Tomac Retirement Rumors Are Wrong

March 29, 2024 10:20am | by:

Jason Weigandt has to spend family time this weekend. It's a nice reminder that going to the races is still fun. That could be why racers are staying in the game longer than ever, but somehow that doesn't stop us from speculating that a popular veteran might hang it up before he's actually ready to do so. That was Ken Roczen a few years ago, and that's Eli Tomac now. Maybe Eli Tomac just loves racing and doesn't want to stop. Is there anything wrong with that?

