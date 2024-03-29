Film/text: Arenacross

By the third night of racing in Daytona Beach, everyone knew to expect the unexpected. The Florida sand made the race track unlike any other, which suited some riders, while others had to figure it out. The points gap between Kyle Peters and Ryan Breece closed to just two points with two rounds remaining, but Peters was able to regroup and make the most of the double header in Daytona to stretch that gap back out on the final night before headed to Las Vegas. The 2024 Championship is coming down to the wire, and a champion will be crowned at the finale this weekend in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena.

