HJC Helmets Announces Sponsorship with Colt Nichols

The following press release is from HJC Helmets:

Exciting news from HJC! We are happy to announce we are making our way from MotoGP into the thrilling Supercross world. We are excited to welcome our new sponsored rider Colt Nichols, the former 2021 250SX Champion, to our team.

Colt's standout debut in the 450SX class was amazing as he won the Rookie of the Year award. This year, Colt will also be riding with a new team the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team.

Gearing up for the upcoming season, Colt will wear our brand new off road helmet the HJC RPHA 01X, blending safety with style. We're confident this partnership will boost Colt's on-track performance and showcase our top-notch products.

Introducing the RPHA 01X, HJC's latest off-road helmet. Crafted from Carbon Fiber, this helmet not only showcases style but also ensures lightweight durability. The brand new helmet will have the standards of DOT and ECE22.06 approved and also features emergency cheek pads for added quality. Elevating rider experience, the helmet will have any adjustable visor and customizable cheek pads. Anticipated to debut in 2025, the RPHA 01X promises a blend of style, and quality.

“I’m very excited to be signing with such a historic and legendary brand like HJC. Being able to develop this new helmet and make a splash into the Moto/Supercross world means a lot to me. The group of guys involved in the company are top notch so I’m looking forward to the future and growing with this brand”, says Colt.

HJC has a team of engineers working with our SX riders to develop a new race helmet for 2025.

Just like in MotoGP and WSBK, HJC is planning to sponsor top athletes in SX in the years to come.