The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

509 Brings New Innovation to Dirt Bike Riders with New Dirt 2024 Collection

New Collection Redefines Off Road Gear Standards with Industry-First Additions and Designs that Deliver for Dirt Bike Riders

SPOKANE, Wash. -- 509, a leading name in outdoor riding gear, announced the launch of its 2024 Dirt Collection for dirt bike riders. This collection brings innovative gear offerings to riders, including industry-first anti-fog goggle technology, all-new gear kits with youth sizes, and 509's best-selling helmet designs offered in an assortment of exciting colors.

"The Dirt 2024 Collection offers dealers and consumers industry-first, game-changing technology throughout the lineup," says Alicia Anderson, 509 Managing Director. "Riders continue to look to 509 for gear that reflects their personal style while keeping them comfortable and letting them focus on what's most important - the ride."

Highlights from the Dirt 2024 Collection include:

The Sinister MX6 Fuzion Flow Goggle and Kingpin Fuzion Flow Goggle both feature the industry-first Fuzion Flow lens and venting technology, setting a new standard for high-performance goggles. The Fuzion technology features a durable impact-resistant single pane lens with Frogzskin mesh and flow venting providing professional-level anti-fog capabilities that outperform traditional single pane lenses with five times the clarity.

509's Ride 5 jerseys and pants are focal points of the new Dirt 2024 Collection designed meticulously to satisfy the demands of riders. The Ride 5 jersey offers premium-level comfort with lightweight quick-drying fabric and underarm gussets for full mobility preparing riders for the longest days. The Ride 5 pants are constructed with 600D & 900D Corda material and cow leather reinforced knees to protect against the toughest trails, while an upper leg zipper pocket answers customer requests for additional utility. Both Ride 5 jerseys and pants are offered in three new colors for adult riders and now available in youth sizes.

The 2024 Dirt Collection continues to offer the fan-favorite Altitude 2.0 Carbon Fiber Helmet, available in a range of rider-favorite colors including the popular Speedsta Gold. This helmet has quickly grown to be 509's bestselling dirt helmet, constructed with lightweight hand-laid carbon fiber composite, enlarged chin bar and exhaust vents to provide riders with lightweight head protection without compromising airflow and comfort. For quick on and off, the Altitude 2.0 Carbon Fiber Helmet is also equipped with the convenient Fidlock® magnetic strap buckle.

"My 509 must have for the upcoming season will be the Sinister MX6 Fuzion Flow Goggles," says Spencer Wilton, Professional Dirt Bike Racer and 509 Athlete. "The Frogzskin and flow venting is a game changer that helps keep my goggles on longer and limits fogging so I can focus on my line. Whether I am riding track or trail, 509's new collection of gear is dialed."

509 invites dirt riders to experience the superior quality and performance of the latest collection. The 2024 Dirt Collection is available on Ride509.com and at authorized 509 dealers.