FXR Racing Set as Title Sponsor of Minnesota’s Legendary Spring Creek National

This year’s Spring Creek National will see Team Honda HRC mounted champion Jett Lawrence look to defend his 450 Class victory as part of his title defense, while the 250 Class could see a new Spring Creek winner following the move of last year’s victor, Hunter Lawrence, into the premier division. Only one current rider in the smaller displacement has enjoyed the spoils of victory at Spring Creek, Millville’s own Jeremy Martin, and the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider will certainly look to capitalize on the home field advantage as he targets his first Pro Motocross win since the 2021 season.

FXR Racing was established in Manitoba in 1996 when founder Milt Reimer seized an opportunity to fill a void in high performance snow rider wear. The brand quickly became a leading manufacturer of snowmobile gear and over the past 28 years has continued to diversify its product offerings and expand into other categories, notably motocross where it has enjoyed an impressive ascension in notoriety. The independently owned company has become an increasingly popular choice amongst riders on the starting gate and is the official teamwear of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha and its lineup featuring Martin and fellow 250 Class riders Mark Fineis, Jett Reynolds, and Coty Schock, as well as the 450 Class duo of Garrett Marchbanks and Phil Nicoletti.

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.

