FXR Racing Set as Title Sponsor of Minnesota’s Legendary Spring Creek National
The following is a press release from the Pro Motocross Championship.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 27, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with Spring Creek MX Park, has announced the return of versatile Canadian gear company FXR Racing as title sponsor of the 41st running the FXR Spring Creek National Presented by Frescados Tortillas on July 13 in Millville, Minnesota. The legendary event has been a summer tradition in the Land of 10,000 Lakes since 1983 and will serve as the seventh round of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and Round 24 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series.
“We enjoyed one of our most successful Nationals ever last summer and could not have commemorated our new partnership with FXR Racing any better,” said former Pro Motocross race winner Alex Martin, who now oversees the Spring Creek National alongside his parents, John and Greta Martin. “It’s a privilege to have them back for another season in title support of what we expect to be another incredible event. We also can’t forget to acknowledge Frescados Tortillas, which continues to be an invaluable longtime partner of our National.”
Each summer, the few hundred residents of the rural Minnesota city of Millville welcome tens of thousands of passionate fans and hundreds of amateur racers for the action-packed festivities surrounding the Spring Creek National. The scenic racetrack sits nestled between two towering hillsides, which provides the setting for arguably the most dynamic layout in American motocross featuring the longest start in the championship, constant, dramatic elevation changes, various types of dirt, and a multitude of technical obstacles, like the infamous sand whoops and Mount Martin. Thanks to this buffet of elements, the racing is always incredible at Spring Creek.
This year’s Spring Creek National will see Team Honda HRC mounted champion Jett Lawrence look to defend his 450 Class victory as part of his title defense, while the 250 Class could see a new Spring Creek winner following the move of last year’s victor, Hunter Lawrence, into the premier division. Only one current rider in the smaller displacement has enjoyed the spoils of victory at Spring Creek, Millville’s own Jeremy Martin, and the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider will certainly look to capitalize on the home field advantage as he targets his first Pro Motocross win since the 2021 season.
FXR Racing was established in Manitoba in 1996 when founder Milt Reimer seized an opportunity to fill a void in high performance snow rider wear. The brand quickly became a leading manufacturer of snowmobile gear and over the past 28 years has continued to diversify its product offerings and expand into other categories, notably motocross where it has enjoyed an impressive ascension in notoriety. The independently owned company has become an increasingly popular choice amongst riders on the starting gate and is the official teamwear of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha and its lineup featuring Martin and fellow 250 Class riders Mark Fineis, Jett Reynolds, and Coty Schock, as well as the 450 Class duo of Garrett Marchbanks and Phil Nicoletti.
The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.
Tickets are now available for all 11 rounds and can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.
For information about the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
- Facebook: @americanmotocross
- Instagram: @promotocross
- Twitter: @ProMotocross
- YouTube: AmericanMotocross
Available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices. Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play.