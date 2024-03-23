Oh, is that what it is?

Yeah. My diet is only purely for the performance side of being an athlete. You know, I'm not blessed with amazing genes, like my brother, who can just kind of function and perform off of anything. So yeah, I have to watch what I eat. I have to really be conscious of that and make sure I'm getting the right stuff. A lot of the foods here in America, I struggled a lot with when coming from Europe and stuff. So, we've worked very, very hard in that area.

Yes, because when you had these injuries, you traced a lot of it back to overall health being a part of that.

Right. Yeah, there was so much inflammation and I mean, if you're good, like my brother, you don't have to change anything. That's the best case scenario. But I encourage people to look into it. You know, people that are maybe are not having the energy [they think they should], or are not as strong physically or they don’t have as much endurance as what they might feel they should, or stuff like that. Injuries, a lot of it is the amount of inflammation in your body. That was a lot of what I was dealing with. You know, my body went type two diabetic. Yeah. It was basically cannibalizing itself. You know, like when, when I'd exercised, my body wasn't storing fat in the areas where you pull energy from. So it would just eat the muscles to feed itself and fuel itself.

And a lot of that started with moving to America? Like just the ingredients aren't as clean, or either way as an athlete you were just gonna have to evolve with this anyway.

I don't know. I mean, growing up as a kid, like we always were just super plain and healthy. Just milk and water, that was it, we didn't do soft drinks, sweets, not that much of that. You know, there's a lot of people that run into the same issue coming from overseas to America that we know and, and all the people we work with, also. So yeah, it's definitely a curveball. You feel like you just gotta’ train and ride do all that stuff, and eat healthy so you can be fit and strong. But when it really comes into play, it's tough when we're traveling all the time.

I figured. How do you know at a restaurant what you're getting into?

We always have to ask. It's a pain in the ass. My wife or Jacob Hayes [assistant] always goes through all the restaurants in the city. Okay, look at the menu, and then call in. Hey, what's this prepared with? So that's the traveling stuff. We’ve been dealing with traveling antics for the past three years.

My jaw is dropped. You got people calling the restaurant before you leave to see what the ingredients are like on the menu!

That's what it takes. You have to know a lot of things, like is it prepared with dairy or a bunch of gluten and stuff like that. Those are the two big keys I stay away from. It's definitely not easy but I mean, it's all for the sport, you know?