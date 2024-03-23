Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Buckle up, race fans, we’re in for what promises to be a wild evening of racing. In the 450SX Class, championship leader Jett Lawrence has won the last three races, and boasts a dangerous 21-point lead over Cooper Webb in second. If Webb and the rest of the boys are going to mount a charge, it’s crucial they get something going to tonight. And with the weather already becoming a factor this morning (more on that in a minute), the potential is there for a bike shakeup in points.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|210
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|189
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|185
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|175
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|174
In the 250SX ranks the west region returns to action after being on break since Glendale. The points, just like out east, are very tight. Levi Kitchen leads Jordon Smith by four points, with RJ Hampshire holding third just a single point back of Smith. That leaves little room for error, especially on what promises to be an extremely challenging and treacherous racetrack.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|106
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|101
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|87
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|74
Another storyline to keep an eye on is the return of Michael Mosiman. His addition to the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team was recently announced, and he was slated to race tonight in Seattle. We’ve since learned he recently sustained an ankle injury, and it’s questionable whether or not he’ll race tonight. If he does, he won’t be at 100 percent.
As mentioned above, the weather is going to play a roll here. It rained here last night, but the track was at least covered then. But, this morning, right after the tarps came off the rain came down and hasn’t stopped since. It’s not a deluge, by any means, but it’s steady, adding to puddles of standing water already present on the track. The dirt here is soft even when it’s dry, so you can expect this track to get absolutely nasty when the bikes hit it. Get ready, we’re in for another tough one!
Track Update
Track walk just concluded, and good news, the rain has let up, at least for now. The track actually isn’t too bad at this point! The lower parts, like the start straight and the transitions between jumps, are definitely wet. The start stretch, which is about 300 feet long, is utter soup! But the jumps and whoops themselves, despite getting rained on for about thirty minutes, are surprisingly good. If we’re lucky enough to avoid any further rain, we should actually have a decent, albeit rutty, racetrack. That’s good news, because the track layout, with its long rhythms, looks like a fun one to watch the action on. There’s also a very steep wall jump immediately following the whoops, and it’ll be interesting to see how that affects passing. And speaking of passing, there’s a short straight stretch following the finish line jump that leads into a big bowl turn, which could lend itself to some very aggressive moves. Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a look at who’s handling the slop in stride.
250SX Qualifying – Session One
Michael Mosiman hurt his ankle recently, but by watching him in the B qualifying session, you’d never know it. He was fastest right away, and seemed to figure some rhythm combos very quickly. He had a few overjumps and slight cases, and went down in the sand section when he was on a hot lap, but even so, his 51.083 was the fastest of the session. Credit to Lux Turner and Dylan Walsh too, who were second and third-fastest. The duo are both coming back after getting injured at Anaheim 1, and by the looks of things they’re ready to get down to business.
The times in the A group were a little slower, but as the session wore on they steadily started lowering, bit by bit. The slick conditions didn’t result any excessive chaos, and the guys seemed to be handling the rhythm lanes pretty well, although some of the jumps look like they’re developing kickers. For the most part though, it was pretty uneventful and when the checkers flew it was Levi Kitchen who was fastest with a 52.798.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Michael Mosiman
|10:35.670
|--
|51.803
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|
Lux Turner
|10:33.510
|+1.206
|53.009
|Gardnerville, NV
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|
Dylan Walsh
|10:46.898
|+2.176
|53.979
|Wildomar, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Brad West
|10:34.845
|+2.616
|54.419
|Menifee, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Collin Jurin
|7:35.875
|+2.918
|54.721
|Kirkland, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|10:29.180
|--
|52.798
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:36.818
|+0.447
|53.245
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|10:09.231
|+0.629
|53.427
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jordon Smith
|10:46.038
|+1.265
|54.063
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|10:41.482
|+1.288
|54.086
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX Qualifying – Session One
It took Jett Lawrence a while to get going in this one, but not surprisingly, he would shoot to the top of the board with just two minutes remaining, besting Cooper Webb by about two-tenths of a second. Chase Sexton was quick to respond with a 53.183, then Lawrence would get him back with a 52.603, but it was Eli Tomac who would have the final say. On his final lap, Tomac waited for the track to clear, dug in, and threw down. He looked aggressive out there, and when he crossed the line he’d recorded a 52.325, the fastest of the session. He also busted out a line in the longest rhythm line that nobody else was doing, going 3-3-3 on his way out of it. Not only did it look fast, he was launching off jump faces that very few riders were using, which allowed him to avoid deep ruts on takeoff.
As expected, the track is developing some pretty deep ruts in places. Some of the ruts between jumps, and on jump faces, in the rhythm lanes are especially treacherous, with guys dragging pegs as they're launching off. The good news is, the rain hasn't been back since this morning, so hopefully the track is able to hold its shape.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Austin Politelli
|11:11.060
|--
|57.485
|Menifee, CA
|GasGas MC 450F
|2
|Tristan Lane
|10:32.259
|+0.253
|57.738
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Hunter Schlosser
|11:22.842
|+0.328
|57.813
|El Paso, TX
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|10:34.091
|+0.332
|57.817
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Devin Simonson
|10:52.769
|+0.618
|58.103
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|10:13.544
|--
|52.325
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|11:23.695
|+0.278
|52.603
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Chase Sexton
|10:37.239
|+0.858
|53.183
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|10:33.777
|+1.205
|53.530
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|10:23.211
|+1.269
|53.594
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F