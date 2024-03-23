Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Seattle

Race Day Feed Seattle

March 23, 2024 12:40pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Buckle up, race fans, we’re in for what promises to be a wild evening of racing. In the 450SX Class, championship leader Jett Lawrence has won the last three races, and boasts a dangerous 21-point lead over Cooper Webb in second. If Webb and the rest of the boys are going to mount a charge, it’s crucial they get something going to tonight. And with the weather already becoming a factor this morning (more on that in a minute), the potential is there for a bike shakeup in points.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 210
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 189
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 185
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 175
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 174
Full Standings

In the 250SX ranks the west region returns to action after being on break since Glendale. The points, just like out east, are very tight. Levi Kitchen leads Jordon Smith by four points, with RJ Hampshire holding third just a single point back of Smith. That leaves little room for error, especially on what promises to be an extremely challenging and treacherous racetrack.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 106
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 102
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 101
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 87
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 74
Full Standings

Another storyline to keep an eye on is the return of Michael Mosiman. His addition to the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team was recently announced, and he was slated to race tonight in Seattle. We’ve since learned he recently sustained an ankle injury, and it’s questionable whether or not he’ll race tonight. If he does, he won’t be at 100 percent.

This is as good as the track is going to look for the rest of the day.
This is as good as the track is going to look for the rest of the day. Hansel

As mentioned above, the weather is going to play a roll here. It rained here last night, but the track was at least covered then. But, this morning, right after the tarps came off the rain came down and hasn’t stopped since. It’s not a deluge, by any means, but it’s steady, adding to puddles of standing water already present on the track. The dirt here is soft even when it’s dry, so you can expect this track to get absolutely nasty when the bikes hit it. Get ready, we’re in for another tough one!

  • Supercross

    Seattle

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 23 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 23 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 23 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 23 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      March 25 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Seattle Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Track Update

Track walk just concluded, and good news, the rain has let up, at least for now. The track actually isn’t too bad at this point! The lower parts, like the start straight and the transitions between jumps, are definitely wet. The start stretch, which is about 300 feet long, is utter soup! But the jumps and whoops themselves, despite getting rained on for about thirty minutes, are surprisingly good. If we’re lucky enough to avoid any further rain, we should actually have a decent, albeit rutty, racetrack. That’s good news, because the track layout, with its long rhythms, looks like a fun one to watch the action on. There’s also a very steep wall jump immediately following the whoops, and it’ll be interesting to see how that affects passing. And speaking of passing, there’s a short straight stretch following the finish line jump that leads into a big bowl turn, which could lend itself to some very aggressive moves. Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a look at who’s handling the slop in stride.

There's just no getting around it, the start stretch is a complete mess right now.
There's just no getting around it, the start stretch is a complete mess right now. Hansel

250SX Qualifying – Session One

Michael Mosiman hurt his ankle recently, but by watching him in the B qualifying session, you’d never know it. He was fastest right away, and seemed to figure some rhythm combos very quickly. He had a few overjumps and slight cases, and went down in the sand section when he was on a hot lap, but even so, his 51.083 was the fastest of the session. Credit to Lux Turner and Dylan Walsh too, who were second and third-fastest. The duo are both coming back after getting injured at Anaheim 1, and by the looks of things they’re ready to get down to business.

The times in the A group were a little slower, but as the session wore on they steadily started lowering, bit by bit. The slick conditions didn’t result any excessive chaos, and the guys seemed to be handling the rhythm lanes pretty well, although some of the jumps look like they’re developing kickers. For the most part though, it was pretty uneventful and when the checkers flew it was Levi Kitchen who was fastest with a 52.798.

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 10:35.670 -- 51.803 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Lux Turner
Lux Turner 		10:33.510 +1.206 53.009 Gardnerville, NV United States KTM 250 SX-F
3 Dylan Walsh
Dylan Walsh 		10:46.898 +2.176 53.979 Wildomar, CA United Kingdom Kawasaki KX250
4 Brad West Brad West 10:34.845 +2.616 54.419 Menifee, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Collin Jurin Collin Jurin 7:35.875 +2.918 54.721 Kirkland, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Unlike Birmingham, we've got whoops here in Seattle.
Unlike Birmingham, we've got whoops here in Seattle. Align Media
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 10:29.180 -- 52.798 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 10:36.818 +0.447 53.245 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 10:09.231 +0.629 53.427 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
4 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 10:46.038 +1.265 54.063 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 10:41.482 +1.288 54.086 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450SX Qualifying – Session One

It took Jett Lawrence a while to get going in this one, but not surprisingly, he would shoot to the top of the board with just two minutes remaining, besting Cooper Webb by about two-tenths of a second. Chase Sexton was quick to respond with a 53.183, then Lawrence would get him back with a 52.603, but it was Eli Tomac who would have the final say. On his final lap, Tomac waited for the track to clear, dug in, and threw down. He looked aggressive out there, and when he crossed the line he’d recorded a 52.325, the fastest of the session. He also busted out a line in the longest rhythm line that nobody else was doing, going 3-3-3 on his way out of it. Not only did it look fast, he was launching off jump faces that very few riders were using, which allowed him to avoid deep ruts on takeoff.

As expected, the track is developing some pretty deep ruts in places. Some of the ruts between jumps, and on jump faces, in the rhythm lanes are especially treacherous, with guys dragging pegs as they're launching off. The good news is, the rain hasn't been back since this morning, so hopefully the track is able to hold its shape.

Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Austin Politelli Austin Politelli 11:11.060 -- 57.485 Menifee, CA United States GasGas MC 450F
2 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 10:32.259 +0.253 57.738 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Hunter Schlosser Hunter Schlosser 11:22.842 +0.328 57.813 El Paso, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 10:34.091 +0.332 57.817 Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX450
5 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 10:52.769 +0.618 58.103 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 10:13.544 -- 52.325 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 11:23.695 +0.278 52.603 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 10:37.239 +0.858 53.183 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 10:33.777 +1.205 53.530 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 10:23.211 +1.269 53.594 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
