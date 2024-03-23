450SX Qualifying – Session One

It took Jett Lawrence a while to get going in this one, but not surprisingly, he would shoot to the top of the board with just two minutes remaining, besting Cooper Webb by about two-tenths of a second. Chase Sexton was quick to respond with a 53.183, then Lawrence would get him back with a 52.603, but it was Eli Tomac who would have the final say. On his final lap, Tomac waited for the track to clear, dug in, and threw down. He looked aggressive out there, and when he crossed the line he’d recorded a 52.325, the fastest of the session. He also busted out a line in the longest rhythm line that nobody else was doing, going 3-3-3 on his way out of it. Not only did it look fast, he was launching off jump faces that very few riders were using, which allowed him to avoid deep ruts on takeoff.

As expected, the track is developing some pretty deep ruts in places. Some of the ruts between jumps, and on jump faces, in the rhythm lanes are especially treacherous, with guys dragging pegs as they're launching off. The good news is, the rain hasn't been back since this morning, so hopefully the track is able to hold its shape.