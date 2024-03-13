Watch: Team Solitaire's Robbie Wageman Rips Yamaha YZ125 in Raw Video

Film/text: Team Solitaire

Best known in professional Supercross for their one-off bike and gear designs thanks to N-Style and Leatt, Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha did not disappoint at this past January’s Monster Energy Supercross “Retro-Themed’ round in San Diego.

But after all that effort, all they got was a somewhat dry press day where teams at least got a few photos of their hard work. On race day, the rainy 2024 Southern California winter had other plans and the retro look was covered in mud when San Diego got hit with unusual heavy rains.

With so much going into the limited-edition look, Team Solitaire wasn’t going to let the San Diego mud ruin everyone’s efforts. So, on their first off weekend from Supercross competition, the team loaded up and headed for the Arizona desert.

Titled RAW, the team gives fans a look at their version of an iconic Yamaha retro look and oh yah, did so on a YZ125 just to make it a little more realistic and put a cherry on top.

Enjoy!

