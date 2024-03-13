Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Team Solitaire's Robbie Wageman Rips Yamaha YZ125 in Raw Video

March 13, 2024 12:00pm | by: &

Film/text: Team Solitaire

Best known in professional Supercross for their one-off bike and gear designs thanks to N-Style and Leatt, Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha did not disappoint at this past January’s Monster Energy Supercross “Retro-Themed’ round in San Diego.

But after all that effort, all they got was a somewhat dry press day where teams at least got a few photos of their hard work. On race day, the rainy 2024 Southern California winter had other plans and the retro look was covered in mud when San Diego got hit with unusual heavy rains.

With so much going into the limited-edition look, Team Solitaire wasn’t going to let the San Diego mud ruin everyone’s efforts. So, on their first off weekend from Supercross competition, the team loaded up and headed for the Arizona desert.

Titled RAW, the team gives fans a look at their version of an iconic Yamaha retro look and oh yah, did so on a YZ125 just to make it a little more realistic and put a cherry on top.

Enjoy! 

For behind-the-scenes and all other things Team Solitaire, be sure to follow the team on all platforms: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter  - @teamsolitaireSX

Get your Heartbeat Hot Sauce at www.heartbeathotsauce.com and stop by the Team Solitaire rig all season long for some Heartbeat Hot Sauce goodies.

