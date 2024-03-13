Official: Michael Mosiman Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Rumors of Michael Mosiman joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have been out there since January, early in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Today, the news is now official, the #76 has joined the team for the remainder of the 250SX West Region Championship (beginning with next weekend's Seattle Supercross) and then will compete in the full AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff rounds. Read the full release from Yamaha below.

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is happy to announce that Michael Mosiman has signed a multi-year deal that will see him join their talented 250-team lineup. The Californian will race the remaining rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series, starting with the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship and then a full season of the Pro Motocross 250MX Championship to campaign for top honors during the three-round SuperMotocross World Finals.

Mosiman has shown strength and the pace to run up front. He took home his first 250SX win at San Diego Supercross in 2022 and finished third in the Western Regional 250 class that season. Unfortunately, injuries sidelined him from a full season last year. Back to full fitness, a reenergized Mosiman is eager to get back on track with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and make his debut aboard the YZ250F at Round 6 of the 250SX West Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on March 23.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’re excited to have Michael join the team. We’ve only been working with him for a little bit, but we feel he has the speed and can battle up front. It’s not easy to jump into a season that’s already been rolling, but we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do and are looking forward to Seattle.”

Michael Mosiman – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #76