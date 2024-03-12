You’ve probably heard of Moose Racing as a gear line and hard-parts provider, but what’s really interesting is when you start combing through the catalog at your local dealer, heck, you can almost rebuild the entire feel of a motorcycle. As an example, Moose has been showing off some bike builds, and one of them, dubbed Black Magic, gives you an idea of just how far you can go.

This bike started out as a 2022 KTM 250SX. Yes, that’s a two-stroke and it’s also a good choice if you’re looking for one, because KTM keeps developing and improving the two-stroke line. But, they went one step further with fuel injection in the newest motocross models starting in 2023. KTM’s enduro range received TPI fuel injection a few years earlier, but the motocross EFI is quite different. There are actually still a lot of engine builders who believe the carbureted bike, like this 2022, is still superior, as it offers peak power and that loveable two-stroke hit that is just like you remember it.