The signature Daytona-style burnout against the fence line was cool, but nothing else about Tom Vialle’s night in Daytona indicated how big his victory actually was. When a rider from the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) moves to the U.S., supercross success becomes the question, and while Vialle was okay last year, he was never really in the fight for wins. Could he get there? This year he has delivered, and fast. Yes, Daytona is the most motocross-like of supercross races, but many riders will tell themselves whatever it takes to build confidence and find the positives. This could have been a huge sigh of relief. A massive moment to exhale and say he’s gotten the job done in supercross.

Not Tom. He kept it real, knowing a win at Daytona is not the same as doing in a more traditional supercross stadium and track. He wanted to prove to himself that he could do it in a regular stadium. Further, one gets the feeling that this man, already a veteran of two MX2 Motocross World Championships, already knows not to celebrate any one win too much. Even if it’s the first ever in supercross. At a facility as legendary as Daytona. The goal is to win titles, not races, which merely makes the Daytona victory part of the climb, and not the summit.

“I want to win on a normal supercross track,” he told us Friday before Birmingham. “I’m excited about tomorrow.”

On race day, he delivered, with his first-ever heat race win and a wire-to-wire triumph in the main event, pulling away from key title contender Cameron McAdoo along the way. Now Vialle holds the red plate heading into round five.

“I mean, the first supercross [win] is always nice, but I mean, Daytona is kind of a different supercross track. It's a little bit like kind of outdoor style,” he said in the post-race press conference. “And I really wanted to win on let's say, a normal supercross track and today was back in the stadium. The track, even if it was a little bit wet in the afternoon, by the night the track was pretty great, and I felt great. I actually won my first ever heat race and then I grabbed the win [in the main] after I had a great start, just lead every lap. The last few weeks, I feel better on the bike, and I actually had a great winter.”