Halfway into the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and things look like they are finally starting to settle in. In a stacked 450SX field riders are finding they have to work harder than ever for every position gained. Two riders made giant strides in Birmingham, Justin Cooper, who had his first top five finish in the 450 class and Justin Barcia, who went to stock suspension components on his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/Gas Gas machine. Our Aaron Hansel caught up with both Justins after the race get their take on the night.

Justin Cooper | 5th

Racer X: It seems like you’ve been turning it up the last few races. Is that fair to say?

Justin Cooper: Yeah. I feel like I’ve been trying to take it easy and learn, and I really just have to make it happen. We’re halfway through the season now, and I really want to be on the box. At some point I have to start getting aggressive. I was able to get out to a really good start tonight, and that definitely helped. I was able to tag along with Cooper [Webb] and kind of ride like we were at the practice track. I hung in there as long as I could with him before I made a few mistakes, then all of a sudden, I was playing defense with Kenny [Roczen] and Chase [Sexton] behind me. I got passed by Kenny, made a little mistake on the on-off, then I went back and forth with Chase a couple times and the track was breaking down and getting tough. Then we had a red cross flag, and we were rolling stuff. A bunch of stuff started happening at the end and I fell apart a little bit.

When you’re in third, is it tempting to maybe override a little bit to try to hang onto that podium spot? Or are you also thinking about not throwing it away?

It’s 50/50. When I was in the podium spot, and they were getting close I was just playing defense and protecting the insides. It took a mistake by me to get passed, but it probably would have happened sooner or later. A podium is a big deal. I got mentally fatigued a little bit, but I felt comfortable running that pace. Twelve minutes in is when it got to me a little bit. Other than that, it was a good night.