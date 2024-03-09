Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

It's Saturday morning here in Birmingham, and we're on the brink of what could play out to be a crucial round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, in both the 250SX and 450SX Championships. Jett Lawrence, who holds a ten-point lead over Cooper Webb in second on the heels of a strong victory in Daytona, seems like he might be getting a handle on some of the small mistakes that’ve held him back here and there so far this season. Defending champion, Chase Sexton is thirteen points back, while Eli Tomac, who has yet to win a race this season, is sixteen back of Lawrence. The points are tight enough that every point is still extremely important, but Lawrence’s lead is big enough at this point in the season that his competition cannot afford to let him start stretching it out. If Lawrence starts gapping them in the second half of the season, it’s going to become exponentially more difficult to reel him back in as the season progresses.