Taking a break from what has been a lengthy and comprehensive testing period, Cairoli spoke with us from his home in Italy.

“After so many years of helping KTM, of course for me it was nice to have a new opportunity like this because first of all, I have always been a fan of Ducati and I always wished that they had the motocross bike earlier in my career, of course, to help them bring it to the top of the sport. Of course, they arrived with the motocross bike when I was already retired, but the project was really interesting because I had to develop a motocross bike from basically zero. This kind of situation was interesting to me and that’s why I really take it seriously and try to do my best. Yes, it was very difficult for me to leave KTM because I had such a good relationship with them, and I still have that."

“On the racing side with KTM I was involved as a Team Manager in 2023, but for me it was more important to do something more racing oriented and involving more action because I still enjoy to ride and race,” continued Cairoli. “This is still possible with my physicality at the moment, so I want still to use all of that, and this was a great opportunity with Ducati to have all of this.”

Born and raised to be a future motocross star in Patti, Sicily, Italy, Cairoli was intrigued with the Ducati project the moment he caught wind of it all.

“Of course, I have some friends in the MotoGP world and the possibility that Ducati might start to make a motocross bike was already starting to spread around a bit and I was really in touch with Paolo Ciabatti from Ducati,” explained Cairoli of how the Ducati project first got rolling for him. “He knew about my career and was a fan, and when this Ducati motocross news was coming around, I said to him, ‘Is this true? Is Ducati coming with a motocross bike?’ We started talking quite quickly. It was the end of last year. Everything came together quite quickly.”