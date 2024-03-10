As strong as Webb is riding, and he is riding strong, he simply hasn’t been able to consistently put himself in a position to pounce late in the race, which is something he's been able to do so often from him in the past. It didn’t help tonight in Birmingham when he had to deal with an unusual obstacle in the form of a 30-second-board girl on the first lap. You read that right, Webb had to try to avoid hitting a board-girl as he came around to finish his first lap, and he wasn’t successful in doing so. Somehow the she hadn’t made it completely off the track yet, and when Webb came around he made hard contact with her, sending her flying through the air and onto the dirt on off the side of the track. Fortunately she was okay, and fortunately she landed off the track because there was a pack of riders directly behind Webb who probably wouldn’t have been able to avoid her either.

“That was crazy, I've never seen that before,” Webb said. “We came around and the 30-second-card girl was still in the middle of the track and she was trying to walk off, and Jet went right as she was walking. I was like, ‘All right, I'll go left as she's walking off,’ but she changed direction and I'm like, ‘Oh crap, I'm going to hit her.’ Pretty scary. I hope she's all right, but it didn't affect the race.”

Fortunately she was okay—it could have easily gone in a different direction! Rounding out the podium was Ken Roczen, who had to work for it by getting around Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper, who was riding especially well.

“I think where I got held up the longest was behind J-Coop [Justin Cooper],” Roczen said in the post-race press conference when asked if it was hard to pass. “It also takes a lot of energy because I tried super hard a few times to get by. I pushed extra hard, but then couldn't make it happen, then dropped back a little bit and had to regroup and go again. I took different lines, and crossed over and made passes. So I would say yes and no. It's just kind of hard when the track is that rutty. We can't really move around the track that much, especially in the rhythms. We kind of just follow and there's no staying low or anything like that. We're kind of just all hovering.”