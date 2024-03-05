We are officially past the halfway point in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and while racing continues to excite every weekend, there was something extra special in the air for the Daytona Supercross. For the fourth consecutive market, we saw a record-breaking turnout (Detroit, Michigan; Glendale, Arizona; Arlington, Texas, and Daytona Beach, Florida) as the speedway was packed with a very engaged (a little too much at the end!) fanbase.

The fans got what they wanted in the 450SX Class. Everyone has been waiting for a true Jett Lawrence vs Eli Tomac battle, especially after last week when we saw ET3 in his be(a)st form so far in 2024. It was a simple narrative heading into the weekend: Would Eli continue his dominance at the speedway, or would Jett dethrone Eli at his unofficial second home?

“DayTomac,” as it has been dubbed, has only been won by another rider once in the previous eight races here—Justin Brayton in 2018. All of the other 450SX main events between 2016 and 2023 were won by Tomac. Combine that with his strong ride last weekend in Arlington, a come-through-the-pack charge for second, and momentum was building for the two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion.

Jett, though, was unbelievable in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship last summer as a 450cc rookie and then had an outstanding SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) run at the hybrid supercross/motocross tracks. So, how would he fare in the big class at Daytona? He entered the day with a one-to-one ratio of 250SX main event starts to 250SX main event wins at this track.

The battle came, then went in favor of the youngster, in impressive fashion. After Tomac and Chase Sexton lead the field early, Jettson came through and made quick work of the two 450SX champs, almost as if his bike had an extra boost button on it. Then, the #18 checked out for the race win in his first premier class start as the historical venue.