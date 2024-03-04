Get into Haiden Deegan’s night. He was struggling early in the main, but then he picked up the speed. He also had a crazy 360 degree save! He finished fourth, was his night good or bad?



I think the afternoon crash derailed his momentum. He had a huge crash during practice and it’s often difficult to find your best form after a get-off like that. He was sore and mentally it had to have taken a bit of the edge off his game. I don’t think a fourth is anything to be excited about, but as he was flying through the air without his motorcycle, I bet he would accept that main event result 100 out of 100 times. The upside is he is still in the thick of the title fight and is healthy. The rest can be sorted from there.

Tom Vialle got the win! Is this a product of the track being more motocross-like, or is he just getting better here in America?



I have to believe it was in part to the conditions. He did get a podium in Arlington so we can’t discount his improvement, but the fact remains that he has more experience in inclement conditions than many of the other 250SX east riders. As an example, when the weather is awful in America, riders go home and train in the gym. For European riders, they go out and ride in the mud anyway. That’s a result of winter weather being poor so often, but it does sharpen skillsets in ways American riders, en masse, simply don’t experience. Let’s see what Birmingham brings, but I think a good result was in the cards regardless, a win not as much.

Vialle did the classic Daytona burnout, which was awesome. Grade his burnout on duration, fan reaction, and showmanship.



The burnouts are cool but I was pretty disappointed with the fans. Vialle didn’t get into too much trouble over there but the behavior with Jett was incredibly out of line. Whoever grabbed his helmet and ripped his goggles off shouldn’t ever be allowed back to that race or any race, in my book. Both riders were trying to engage with the fans and that’s the response? No, that’s not going to work.