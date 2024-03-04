Johnny Girroir Goes Two-For-Two to Start 2024 GNCC Season

Baylor would hold on to finish second in the XC1 class and third overall as FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Grant Davis finished second overall from the XC2 250 Pro class. Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would battle back from an eighth place start to round out the top three XC1 finishers, and fourth overall on the day in Florida.

After earning the holeshot Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn would have a consistent race as he maintained a top five position throughout, and ultimately crossing the line fourth in XC1 and sixth overall on the day. JS Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang steadily climbed his way back up past his competitors as he started his day back in the tenth place position. Strang would come back to make a last lap pass to finish fifth in XC1, and seventh overall at round two.

Active Air/Max Motorsports/FXR/Husqvarna’s Evan Smith would cross the line eighth overall, sixth in XC1, after starting his day at the back of the pack on the opening lap and having to work his way back. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski came through to earn seventh in XC1, while finishing ninth overall.

After getting off to a good start, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger would find himself having to regroup and push his way back towards the front after the second lap. Bollinger would then have to make a fast pit stop after his rear brake went out. As he got back out on the track, he would come through to earn eleventh overall, and eighth in XC1. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty made his way to ninth in XC1 after having to come back from the back of the pack mid-way through the race.

Unfortunately for Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor he would be running third after five laps of racing but would have his bike lock up during the last lap and was unable to finish out the lap. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would complete four out of six laps, while Morgantown Powersports/Tely Energy KTM’s Layne Michael was only able to complete three laps of the race.

A big upset for Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong happened during lap one after a bad start to the race. DeLong would crash on the opening lap, and after realizing he had broken part of the bike, he went to get help. Upon returning DeLong realized his bike was on fire from the exhaust touching some dry grass, ultimately ending his day.

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Bells Electric Race Team’s Toby Cleveland earning himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center XC2 Holeshot award. However, it would not take long for FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Grant Davis to make a pass into the lead on the opening lap. For the first couple of laps Davis and Team Enduro Engineering’s Josh Toth would battle back-and-forth, but as the race wore on Davis would hold the lead position and make a mad dash towards to the front of the pack.

Davis would come through to earn his first-ever XC2 class win, but he would also have another huge accomplishment of finishing second overall on the day.