Watch: 2024 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Live Stream
March 4, 2024 10:30am | by: Mitch Kendra
Follow along with the 2024 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) via the free RacerTV live stream.
Tune in and listen on property at 107.9FM on your radio.
Here is the full schedule for the week and below is today's race order.
For more information, visit racedaytona.com.
Tuesday's Race Order
|MOTO
|PRACTICE/RACE ORDER
|1
|Schoolboy 1 (12-17)
|2
|Senior (45+)
|3
|250 B
|4
|250 C
|5
|Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
|6
|Senior (40+) B/C
|7
|Junior (25+)
|8
|450 B Limited
|9
|125 C
|10
|65cc (10-11)
|11
|51cc (7-8) Limited
|12
|51cc (4-6) Limited
|13
|College (18-24)
|14
|Masters (50+)
|15
|Vet (30+) B/C
|16
|Supermini 1 (12-15)
|17
|250 C Limited
|18
|250 B Limited
|19
|65cc (7-9)
|20
|250 A
|21
|Senior (40+)
|22
|Schoolboy 2 (12-17)
|23
|85cc (10-12)
|24
|Mini E (4-8)
|25
|450 C
|26
|Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
|27
|450 B
|28
|125 (12-17)
|29
|WMX
|30
|Open A
|31
|65cc (7-11)
|32
|Supermini 2 (13-16)
|33
|85cc (10-12) Limited
|34
|Vet (30+)
|35
|250 C Jr. (12-17)