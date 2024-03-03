Jason Weigandt walks and talks from deep, deep, deep inside Daytona International Speedway after statement rides from Jett Lawrence and Tom Vialle. Jett was willing to jump the quad consistently where Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac were not, and that might have been everything. We even had some fans give us the perspective, because we weren't getting back into the pits. All brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. Helps on a rough track like Daytona!