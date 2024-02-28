The 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has only raced two rounds so far but has offered some of the wildest racing of the season so far. With many of the top riders going down in the first turn in Detroit, and then points leader Austin Forkner crashing out while leading the main in Arlington, it has left the points chase wide open. For instance, Pierce Brown has been one of the most consistent riders and his pair of fifth place finishes gives him second in points. Meanwhile, Seth Hammaker was able to rebound for a DNF in Detroit to finish just off the podium in fourth in Arlington. Our Kellen Brauer caught up with both of these riders after the race to hear about their night and how the season is going for them.

Seth Hammaker | 4th

Racer X Online: Seth Hammaker fourth tonight in the end, right? But you're right there on Tom [Vialle] at the end. Take me through the ebb and flow of the main event because you were in the mix, kind of fell back, and then got back up there, right?

Seth Hammaker: Yeah. Start was pretty good. I think I was like third, came around there. Then the first couple laps played out. I was pretty solid at the beginning, made a few mistakes probably like after lap five and really like, struggled in the middle there. Tom [Vialle] and Cameron [McAdoo] got around me and then I was just kind of like right by myself for a little bit, kind of got back into a flow at the end there though. I saw I was catching Tom a little bit, tried to make a push for the podium spot, but just came up a little bit short. But I felt like overall there was some positive take away, obviously better than Detroit. It was kind of funny how all the results felt like it was like flip flopped. It was kind of crazy. But it was good. Good solid night for us. And yeah, like I said, something to build off of.

Looking back to the middle point of that race, is there anything you can kind of pinpoint that just felt a little off with you?

I guess. I haven't really, like, dug into it too deep. Yeah, I mean, obviously this week we watch video and stuff like that. I did struggle I remember to get the rhythm after the sand in those couple laps and it's hard to keep your flow when you miss that rhythm because then I was like double, double, double, all through that rhythm. So, I think that was kind of a key point just to get the rhythms clean. It wasn't about like necessarily all the speed. It's just being consistent throughout the whole main event, doing the obstacles and just being smooth,