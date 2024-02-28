The first race, you struggled a little bit and I think you ended the moto like 36 seconds off the pace of Romain [Febvre]. Did you worry at all, or you figured you had been out so long it was a bit expected?

Most of them had done multiple races already. It was my first race back and unfortunately my racing season last year finished a bit earlier than the other guys. I haven’t raced that much and the first moto I was behind [Pauls] Jonass, and we were like 15 seconds down and the track was one lined and I couldn’t really pass him. We were struggling with some lapped riders, and I couldn’t overtake them, then I basically just gave up mid-moto and I ended 36 seconds down. The second part of the moto I was basically cruising, because I had massive arm-pump. Most of all I was struggling with the arm-pump more than the racing rhythm. Throughout the day that got better and better.

Did you surprise yourself to win the second two races?

Actually, yes, because last year, although I didn’t race the full 2022 season, so I was off for 15 months, but last year I finished way worse, like 7-2-4 and now just 4-1-1, so a big improvement on last year and I think this year had more good guys. [Pauls] Jonass was there, [Jeremy] Seewer, Febvre and Coldenhoff. Apart from the Yamaha, Honda guys and Prado, everyone was there. I was surprised, because I know myself, when I haven’t raced for a long time, I always suck to be honest. Throughout the year I get better and better, so for me it wasn’t bad yesterday.

We ran an interview last week and also yesterday I watched your interview with Gatedrop, and it seems you have a completely different mentality. I have noticed on your social media, you have had some really nice holidays, you are really successful with the money you have invested [Herlings owns like 80 houses], using your money well. Are you in a better place than ever, as far as your personal life goes?

It is hard to say, but I feel happy, but I still love racing, I love doing it and getting the adrenaline and I don’t want to quit, in fact I can’t anyway, because I have a contract with KTM for 2024 and 2025. Even after that, I don’t know what I will be doing, but I feel happy doing what I love to do. It isn’t a must for me anymore, because I already had a really long career. It started in 2010, so over 15 years and I am only 29, but I just want to enjoy it. I had a lot of injuries, should have had many more championships than I already had. So far, many ups and down, but I have the records for most moto and GP wins and that is two of the biggest records you can have. It would be my dream to win another championship, but if I finish second or third, it will also be a good year. In the past, I had to win, I was expected to win, and everyone was saying I was the fastest guy, but I am getting old now. I am just here, trying to do my best. I am realistic and I know the competition is way better than say 10 years ago.

It must be good to have that mentality, but I wonder how long you can keep that mentality, because you are so motivated, still after 15 years. I don’t know how long you can keep that, it takes a lot of pressure off, makes you enjoy the racing more and probably makes you faster?

Yes, definitely, and when there is pressure on the line, well, it’s different. There is always pressure though, if I finish 15th, my sponsors, KTM, the team or everyone else, they will be asking what I am doing. You know Geoff, in the past, if I went to a race and didn’t win, it was a failure, but now, I will go, do my best and if I win, mega, but if it’s a fifth, it is okay. I had the same mentality last year, but I still got injured. Also last year, I hardly took any risks. Looks at Forkner last weekend, he did everything great, but he mistimed something and had a huge crash. Sometimes you need luck, and you need it on your side.

