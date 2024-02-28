The proof of that came from a heat race where Plessinger and Tomac went at it on a fresh track. They had a great time not only racing, but laughing about it after the race.

“Hey, I'll say that that pace was hot!” laughed Eli. “I know both of our heart rates were to the moon at the end of that one. So, it was fun. I mean, we were just pinning it. We get the first laps around the track now with it being the first heat race. So, you're just wide open and the speed was incredible. So, yeah, we were both shredding that race.”

“Yeah, that pace was unbelievable!” said Aaron “I think we got down to 43-second lap times. It was gnarly and, like he said, we were the first ones out there so we could just give her the beans and it would stick. Once he got next to me, I was like, "Man I don't want to let him pass me, but I don't wanna bang into him!" [Laughs] But we had a really, really good race, unfortunately he got by me the last lap. But, you know, it happens.”

We all know the other element to Plessinger’s run. He’s probably the most popular guy in the series right now, and those cheers are helping power him forward.

“It makes me want to put on a good show for the fans,” said Plessinger. “Man, when I come out for opening ceremonies and they get that loud, it gives me the chills every time. Man, it's a cool thing to see and it's a cool thing to hear when I'm riding around. It makes me want to put on a good show. I think that plays a big part into my racing.”