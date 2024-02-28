Admit it. While Aaron Plessinger’s breakthrough first-ever 450 win was the feel good story everyone wanted, complete with the bonus of the “Cowboy” taking over the early-season points lead, it would take more than just a win in a mud race to prove if he had really gone to a championship-level caliber this season. The ensuing weeks did not deliver another win, however, they provided enough data to prove this is indeed a better AP7 for 2024. In a variety of conditions, not just mud but everything from dry hard pack to ruts and everything in between, Aaron has been a front runner. The last two weekends went a long way to backing that up. On the hard, fast track in Glendale, Arizona, he had huge speed and put pressure on eventual race winner Ken Roczen before he fell. This weekend in Arlington, he got passed by a Beast Mode Eli Tomac, but hung tough and found himself still in the fight late in the race when chaos broke out via two Jett Lawrence crashes. Aaron found himself on the podium again. In a season with a historic level of ups and downs, Aaron has been about as consistent as it gets, sitting seventh in points, seven points down on leader Jett Lawrence.
“I don't know, man, I just think the bike's good, my body's feeling good and I'm just having fun. I've had the most fun so far this year that, I've had in a season and, yeah, it's just been good,” he said after the race. “I don't feel like it's work.”
It’s way in the rear view now, but there were worries about fun-loving Plessinger coping with the rigors of the Aldon Baker training program. This was a few years ago, and we haven’t heard complaints. But the frustrating thing for racers is when hard work doesn’t always equate to results. Racing is weird like that. You never know when, suddenly, the luck is going to turn.
“Everything's coming to me. Like tonight I got lucky," he said. "Yeah, I was running pretty much off the podium the whole night and then, at the end of the race, some things switched around and I got to be on the podium. So it was a good night. It's just a good season. I'm having fun. I feel good bikes good. And, I'm still feeling fresh, too.”
Arlington - 450SX Main EventFebruary 24, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|20:52.193
|27 Laps
|45.474
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|20:55.161
|+2.968
|45.388
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|20:57.077
|+4.884
|45.438
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|21:00.096
|+7.903
|45.147
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:10.496
|+18.303
|45.765
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
By going seven rounds deep into the season running up front, the confidence is starting to solidify.
“It makes me feel real good. I was really, really not happy with the way that Phoenix went. So I went to work for the last two weeks and I guess it paid off pretty good. It's a confidence booster, for sure, the worst finish I had before Phoenix was sixth. Then that sixth was coming from the back of the pack battling everybody and not starting up front and then going to sixth. So it's a big confidence booster and yeah, I think it helps with my starts, too. I gotta be real confident with my starts because sometimes they're not so good. It does a lot for my mentality at this point.”
The mentality means AP can now mix it up with anyone and believe he can stay there.
“I don't think it's easier as in racing them, but it's easier being around them and knowing that I belong, being around them and I can race them hard and you know that they're not just coming by me and [not] I'm falling backwards. It just makes me feel like one of the boys.”
The proof of that came from a heat race where Plessinger and Tomac went at it on a fresh track. They had a great time not only racing, but laughing about it after the race.
“Hey, I'll say that that pace was hot!” laughed Eli. “I know both of our heart rates were to the moon at the end of that one. So, it was fun. I mean, we were just pinning it. We get the first laps around the track now with it being the first heat race. So, you're just wide open and the speed was incredible. So, yeah, we were both shredding that race.”
“Yeah, that pace was unbelievable!” said Aaron “I think we got down to 43-second lap times. It was gnarly and, like he said, we were the first ones out there so we could just give her the beans and it would stick. Once he got next to me, I was like, "Man I don't want to let him pass me, but I don't wanna bang into him!" [Laughs] But we had a really, really good race, unfortunately he got by me the last lap. But, you know, it happens.”
We all know the other element to Plessinger’s run. He’s probably the most popular guy in the series right now, and those cheers are helping power him forward.
“It makes me want to put on a good show for the fans,” said Plessinger. “Man, when I come out for opening ceremonies and they get that loud, it gives me the chills every time. Man, it's a cool thing to see and it's a cool thing to hear when I'm riding around. It makes me want to put on a good show. I think that plays a big part into my racing.”