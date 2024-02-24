Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Arlington

Race Day Feed Arlington

February 24, 2024 11:00am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We're back in action this weekend for Monster Energy AMA Supercross after the first weekend off of 2024 separated the sixth round from two weeks back until the seventh round today. The home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys plays host to the seventh round this evening and it's also Military Appreciation Race for the series which means riders will be donning special edition military themed decals and gear.

  • Austin Forkner
    Austin Forkner Align Media
  • Aaron Plessinger
    Aaron Plessinger Align Media
  • Mitchell Harrison
    Mitchell Harrison Align Media
  • Pierce Brown
    Pierce Brown Align Media
  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin
    Jeremy Martin Align Media
  • Ken Roczen
    Ken Roczen Align Media

Jett Lawrence leads the 450SX standings after a third place finish in Glendale two weeks ago leaped him over KTM's Chase Sexton. Sexton has been dealing with a bone bruise in his hand since crashing in practice before Glendale and says he's not 100 percent yet, but does feel much better going into this weekend than he did two weeks ago. Seven riders in the 450SX standings are separated by just 17 points and it's still the closest the series has ever been through six rounds now.

In the 250SX East Region Championship, they are coming off two weekends off after their opening round in Detroit happened all the way back on February 3rd. Austin Forkner won the opener over Max Anstie and Daxton Bennick, while a handful of championship favorites crashed in the first turn and were left with terrible results. Many riders like Haiden Deegan, Cameron McAdoo, Tom Vialle, and Seth Hammaker will be looking for a rebound in a huge way today in Arlington.

Practice will begin shortly and we'll be providing updates all day long as to what happens in each session. Be sure to check the broadcast schedule below to find out when Race Day Live and the evening broadcast begins. Let's go racing in Texas!

