250SX East Refresher
When the 250SX East Region left off after a single round in Detroit, Austin Forkner was riding high on a win, while a bunch of championship contenders were coming off salvage rides after a huge first-turn pileup. As a result, guys like Seth Hammaker, Tom Vialle, Haiden Deegan, and Cameron McAdoo are now faced with big points deficits right out of the gate. They all need to make up ground, but they can't all do it at the same time. Who'll make gains in Arlington? -Aaron Hansel
Debut Redux
After winning the LCQ in Detroit on his Triumph, Evan Ferry got welcomed to the pro ranks by getting pushed wide on the start, going into a wall, and taking a shot to the head. A DNF followed, which means Ferry, despite qualifying in Detroit, has yet to complete a lap in a 250SX main event. How will the rookie fare in Arlington? -Hansel
From the Hip
Grant Harlan, after crashing hard at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and injuring his hip while competing for Guam, hasn’t raced all season. That will change this weekend in Arlington, when Harlan lines up for the first time in 2024. Harlan has had some great rides in a deep field before, but then again, he’s racing for the first time this season and going up against a field that’s been in the thick of it for six weeks. How will Harlan do when he rejoins the fray in Arlington? -Hansel
Six in Seven
This has been a subject for several weeks now, and with guys like Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac still winless, it’s likely to remain a talking point. So far Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen have all taken wins, with Lawrence being the only rider with multiple wins (two) to his credit. Will one of them notch another, or will Anderson or Tomac step up and make it six winners in seven rounds? -Hansel
Model of Consistency
Dylan Ferrandis, who’s struggled in 450SX in the past, is off to a great start in 2024 (5,6,6,9,7,6). That’s better, and more consistent, than we’ve ever seen him in this class. It’s also not easy when you’re racing in a stacked class, either. Will he stay in his sixth-ish place range in Arlington or will he better his average? -Hansel
Turning Point
Arlington has the potential to be a pivotal race in the championship. Jett Lawrence leads, though not by much—he's got just six points over Sexton. If Lawrence gets another win this weekend, however, it could mark the beginning of a campaign that sees Lawrence break from the pack in points. For Sexton, Plessinger, Webb, Anderson, Roczen, and Tomac, this would be a disaster. Will Lawrence make a break for it in Arlington, or will the pack keep it tight? -Hansel
Masterclass
We haven't seen Ty Masterpool race since the SMX championship, when he was hunting for results while fending off an appendicitis. He's since had his issues taken care of, but his recovery after also getting a nagging ankle injury taken care of has taken longer than expected, causing him to miss the first six rounds of the season. Well, he's coming in hot this weekend in Arlington, and he'll be facing the most competitive field of his career. How will Masterpool do in his 450SX debut? -Hansel
Déjà Vu
Looking at the track map for Arlington, the first turn looks eerily similar to the one in Detroit. You know the one where half of the field went down in the main event, the last time these 250SX East Region guys raced. Let’s hope they all get through it clean this time. -Sarah Whitmore
Rocky Or On Top
Only three riders have podiumed three times so far this year: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen. The races he didn’t podium, Kenny has had some terrible luck. If he can eliminate the mistakes and, let’s face it, have a little luck on his side, he could be a real threat for another win in Arlington. -Whitmore
The Other Rookie
Let’s face it, Jett Lawrence leading the points right now is overshadowing every other rookie. Including his older brother, Hunter, who in his fifth 450SX main event (he failed to qualify for A1) scored an impressive fifth place. DNQ to fifth in six rounds is an incredible learning curve that more people should take notice of. Will the Lawrence brothers both land on the podium this year in 450 supercross like they did on 250’s? -Whitmore