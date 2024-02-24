250SX East Refresher

When the 250SX East Region left off after a single round in Detroit, Austin Forkner was riding high on a win, while a bunch of championship contenders were coming off salvage rides after a huge first-turn pileup. As a result, guys like Seth Hammaker, Tom Vialle, Haiden Deegan, and Cameron McAdoo are now faced with big points deficits right out of the gate. They all need to make up ground, but they can't all do it at the same time. Who'll make gains in Arlington? -Aaron Hansel

Debut Redux

After winning the LCQ in Detroit on his Triumph, Evan Ferry got welcomed to the pro ranks by getting pushed wide on the start, going into a wall, and taking a shot to the head. A DNF followed, which means Ferry, despite qualifying in Detroit, has yet to complete a lap in a 250SX main event. How will the rookie fare in Arlington? -Hansel

From the Hip

Grant Harlan, after crashing hard at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and injuring his hip while competing for Guam, hasn’t raced all season. That will change this weekend in Arlington, when Harlan lines up for the first time in 2024. Harlan has had some great rides in a deep field before, but then again, he’s racing for the first time this season and going up against a field that’s been in the thick of it for six weeks. How will Harlan do when he rejoins the fray in Arlington? ­-Hansel