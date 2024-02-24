Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch: Arlington

10 Things To Watch Arlington

February 24, 2024 6:00am

250SX East Refresher

When the 250SX East Region left off after a single round in Detroit, Austin Forkner was riding high on a win, while a bunch of championship contenders were coming off salvage rides after a huge first-turn pileup. As a result, guys like Seth Hammaker, Tom Vialle, Haiden Deegan, and Cameron McAdoo are now faced with big points deficits right out of the gate. They all need to make up ground, but they can't all do it at the same time. Who'll make gains in Arlington? -Aaron Hansel 

Debut Redux

After winning the LCQ in Detroit on his Triumph, Evan Ferry got welcomed to the pro ranks by getting pushed wide on the start, going into a wall, and taking a shot to the head. A DNF followed, which means Ferry, despite qualifying in Detroit, has yet to complete a lap in a 250SX main event. How will the rookie fare in Arlington? -Hansel 

From the Hip

Grant Harlan, after crashing hard at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and injuring his hip while competing for Guam, hasn’t raced all season. That will change this weekend in Arlington, when Harlan lines up for the first time in 2024. Harlan has had some great rides in a deep field before, but then again, he’s racing for the first time this season and going up against a field that’s been in the thick of it for six weeks. How will Harlan do when he rejoins the fray in Arlington? ­-Hansel

Can Anderson get his first win of 2024 this weekend?
Can Anderson get his first win of 2024 this weekend? Align Media

Six in Seven

This has been a subject for several weeks now, and with guys like Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac still winless, it’s likely to remain a talking point. So far Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen have all taken wins, with Lawrence being the only rider with multiple wins (two) to his credit. Will one of them notch another, or will Anderson or Tomac step up and make it six winners in seven rounds? -Hansel

Model of Consistency

Dylan Ferrandis, who’s struggled in 450SX in the past, is off to a great start in 2024 (5,6,6,9,7,6). That’s better, and more consistent, than we’ve ever seen him in this class. It’s also not easy when you’re racing in a stacked class, either. Will he stay in his sixth-ish place range in Arlington or will he better his average? -Hansel

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 24 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 24 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 24 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 24 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 24 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 24 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      February 26 - 1:00 PM
      CNBC
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Turning Point

Arlington has the potential to be a pivotal race in the championship. Jett Lawrence leads, though not by much—he's got just six points over Sexton. If Lawrence gets another win this weekend, however, it could mark the beginning of a campaign that sees Lawrence break from the pack in points. For Sexton, Plessinger, Webb, Anderson, Roczen, and Tomac, this would be a disaster. Will Lawrence make a break for it in Arlington, or will the pack keep it tight? -Hansel 

Masterclass

We haven't seen Ty Masterpool race since the SMX championship, when he was hunting for results while fending off an appendicitis. He's since had his issues taken care of, but his recovery after also getting a nagging ankle injury taken care of has taken longer than expected, causing him to miss the first six rounds of the season. Well, he's coming in hot this weekend in Arlington, and he'll be facing the most competitive field of his career. How will Masterpool do in his 450SX debut? -Hansel

Déjà Vu

Looking at the track map for Arlington, the first turn looks eerily similar to the one in Detroit. You know the one where half of the field went down in the main event, the last time these 250SX East Region guys raced. Let’s hope they all get through it clean this time. -Sarah Whitmore

Feld Motor Sports

Rocky Or On Top

Only three riders have podiumed three times so far this year: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen. The races he didn’t podium, Kenny has had some terrible luck. If he can eliminate the mistakes and, let’s face it, have a little luck on his side, he could be a real threat for another win in Arlington. -Whitmore

The Other Rookie

Let’s face it, Jett Lawrence leading the points right now is overshadowing every other rookie. Including his older brother, Hunter, who in his fifth 450SX main event (he failed to qualify for A1) scored an impressive fifth place. DNQ to fifth in six rounds is an incredible learning curve that more people should take notice of. Will the Lawrence brothers both land on the podium this year in 450 supercross like they did on 250’s? -Whitmore

