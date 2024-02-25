As far as the noise about Eli not being the same anymore? Does he hear those thoughts?

“Uh, yeah, they creep in,” he said. “I've kind of just heard it the whole season, and I just know I'm not like there yet…but I don't know, maybe some people are right. I haven't won it overall yet, but one thing for sure is I have improved and I'm getting better. So yeah, I'm ready to put up the fight in this last half and, uh, you know, maybe show some of the young guys that they're still young.”

With Lawrence’s crash, Tomac moves to just 13 points back, fifth in points, and Webb is three behind, second in points. Plessinger was third in the race and is third in the standings. He couldn’t hold Tomac back, but it was another strong ride in a season filled with them.

“I thought I got off to a good start, and I was like, ‘I’m going to push to the front.’ I knew Jett was up there, I knew Coop was up there, and I knew they were going to take off," said Plessinger. "Hunter [Lawrence] was riding an awesome race and then out of nowhere I see the number 3 come through and I’m like ‘Dang, I gotta latch on or something, because this dude’s going fast.’ And I knew Hunter was right behind me… I just kept on two [wheels] and it was just a really, really good race. My heart rate was through the roof, and I was trying with everything I had to get back by Eli, but he was in ‘beast mode’ as they call it. [laughs] It was a good race, gained some points, and lucky to be back up here on the podium."

Plessinger's good start to the season has him feeling better than ever, which is saying a lot for a man who always seems to enjoy life.

“I don't know, man, I just think the bike's good, my body's feeling good and I'm just having fun,” he said, to no one’s surprise. “I've had the most fun so far this year that I've had in a season and it's just been good. I don't feel like it's work and everything's coming to me. Like tonight I got lucky. Yeah, I was running pretty much off the podium the, the whole night and then, uh, at the end of the race, some things switched around and I got to be on the podium. So it was a good night and I'm still feeling fresh, too.”

Jett Lawrence recovered for fourth, and his brother Hunter was fifth for the second week in a row. Defending Champion Chase Sexton, still battling a hand injury, was a quiet sixth.

The rest of the 450 pack was ravaged with crashes. Tomac was down early, as were Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia, and then last week’s winner, Ken Rocaen, ran into Friese and crashed, taking Malcolm Stewart down with him. Stewart was far better than he has been so far this year, battling Jett Lawrence hard in a heat race, where he finished second, but his main event was spoiled by the crash, as was Roczen’s. Justin Cooper was seventh, then Roczen eighth, and Stewart passed Anderson to take ninth with Anderson rounding out the top ten.