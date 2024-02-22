Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
250SX East Entry List
Full Schedule

A Camo Trucker Hat with a Touch of Class

February 22, 2024 4:00pm
A Camo Trucker Hat with a Touch of Class

Look, dude, back in the eighties rich guys wanted to run around in exotic sports cars with their Miami Vice pastel blazers and massive brick cell phones just exuding class. There are still successful people out there today but they spend their money in other ways, like skipping the Ferrari store and buying a bad-to-the-bone full size pickup truck that can probably handle the doubles motocross track. More power, more noise, more suspension travel, bigger tires, all that. On the inside, though, it’s still nice to get some luxury, so some of these rugged trucks are leather lined on the inside. Cowboy Cadillacs. Luxury Pre Runners. Yeah, Magnum P.I. should be rocking one of those.

We feel ya.’ Racer X brand offers this premium trucker hat replete with the camo look and the adjustable snap back fit. But just to add a touch of class, we throw in a leather Racer X shield logo. It might just match the seats in that sweet rig you’re dreaming about.

Even better, while you’re flaunting your wealth, you can actually be saving it via this flash sale, which chops $10 off the hat. So we’re talking $35 instead of $45. That will put you $10 closer to buying that truck you’ve already specced out. Get it now because this flash sale will be over…in a flash. 

And with a $60 (or more) Racer X Brand purchase, customers will receive a FREE magazine subscription. 

SHOP ALL RACER X MERCHANDISE

Camo Leather Patch Hat

Racer X Brand

Camo Leather Patch Hat

Add To Cart Shop Now



We partnered with our friends over at Richardson Hats to create the Leather Patch Hat. The embroidered Racer X shield is a nice touch to this comfortable, high quality hat. A tactically built Trucker Cap, style 862 is made with USA milled NYCO ripstop fabric. An adjustable snapback provides sizing versatility.

