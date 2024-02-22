A Camo Trucker Hat with a Touch of Class

Look, dude, back in the eighties rich guys wanted to run around in exotic sports cars with their Miami Vice pastel blazers and massive brick cell phones just exuding class. There are still successful people out there today but they spend their money in other ways, like skipping the Ferrari store and buying a bad-to-the-bone full size pickup truck that can probably handle the doubles motocross track. More power, more noise, more suspension travel, bigger tires, all that. On the inside, though, it’s still nice to get some luxury, so some of these rugged trucks are leather lined on the inside. Cowboy Cadillacs. Luxury Pre Runners. Yeah, Magnum P.I. should be rocking one of those.

We feel ya.’ Racer X brand offers this premium trucker hat replete with the camo look and the adjustable snap back fit. But just to add a touch of class, we throw in a leather Racer X shield logo. It might just match the seats in that sweet rig you’re dreaming about.

Even better, while you’re flaunting your wealth, you can actually be saving it via this flash sale, which chops $10 off the hat. So we’re talking $35 instead of $45. That will put you $10 closer to buying that truck you’ve already specced out. Get it now because this flash sale will be over…in a flash.

And with a $60 (or more) Racer X Brand purchase, customers will receive a FREE magazine subscription.

SHOP ALL RACER X MERCHANDISE