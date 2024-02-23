Results Archive
Liam Everts to Miss MXGP Season Opener in Argentina

February 23, 2024
Liam Everts to Miss MXGP Season Opener in Argentina

The following press release is from KTM:

Everts To Miss Argentina Grand Prix Opener After Successful Hand Surgery

MX2 Grand Prix winner Liam Everts will sit out the first round of the 2024 MXGP series at Neuquen in Argentina on March 9-10 to recover from an injury to his right thumb, sustained in a light training crash in Belgium this week.

The highly rated Red Bull KTM Factory Racing athlete suffered the fall while in prep for the first of twenty Grands Prix in the 2024 series and underwent an operation on Thursday to get the fracture set and plated. The 19-year-old requires a month of convalescence before he can get back on the KTM 250 SX-F and could be in contention for the second fixture of the year in late March.

Harry Norton, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“Tough news for Liam and the team but we all know these setbacks can happen. The operation went well and now we need that four-week period for him to feel strong and to get full use of his hand. Argentina is out, but we are hopeful that his recovery goes to plan and Liam can start his championship in Madrid.”

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

