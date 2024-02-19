Stu feels he might have been the fastest rider late in the race, but his brother actually felt the same!

“It was a crazy day out there for me,” said “Grizzly” Grant. “I was just a little nervous there on the starting line and I chopped the throttle right before the bike fired. Probably took me five seconds for the bike to fire up and I was dead last. Evan Smith crashed in the first turn and he still got up in front of me! Me and Evan actually rode together almost the whole race. Last lap there, I caught up to Jordan and I had to thread the needle to get around him, that’s for sure. On that last lap, I know I was rolling, the guys in the pits told me I was probably half a minute faster than the leaders so I knew I was on it and feeling good out there. Just needed a better start but I was running them down there at the end, it was an awesome race. Track was perfect, weather was perfect. I’m feeling great.”

After running inside the top five for the duration of the race, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ashburn had found himself in third place during the last lap, however, G. Baylor would make the pass stick on Ashburn before coming into the finish line. Ashburn would hold on to finish out the day fourth overall.

Blud Lubricants/Scott Goggles/FXR’s Evan Smith put in a great ride at the opening round of the 2024 season as he battled back from a 13th place start to the day to having his career best finish of fifth overall and in the XC1 Open Pro class, riding a Beta. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would have a good start to his day as he was running in second at the beginning, but then he bent his shifter and had to move into points-salvage mode. He took sixth.

Another rider having to battle back after a rough start to the day was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger. As the race got underway, Bollinger would find himself back in tenth and then as far back as 14th on the second lap. However, Bollinger continued to push on and would make his way up to seventh in the XC1 class and tenth overall on the day.

"I actually got off to a good start, but a couple of turns in I came together with somebody and that pretty much set the tone for my day," Bollinger commented. "I felt good on the bike, it was working well, and once I moved forward luckily I was able to get pretty much the best finish I could with the guys I was around right there at the end. I'm happy I was able to get away with some points and we'll keep building from here."

While Ben Kelley is recovering from surgery, the FMF/KTM Factory Racing team has subbed in western off-road ace Dante Oliveira to race some GNCC events. Oliveira would remain inside the top ten of the XC1 competitors for the duration of the race as he crossed the line eighth in class.

"Today was a decent start at Big Buck," he said. "I started off around fourth and got into the tighter stuff, pushed the front in the roots, and dropped back before I got to find a few more lines and was able to pick it up. It's a different beast out here, but I'm in one piece, learned a lot, and had fun. We'll keep building off this for the next one. I know what I need to work on and had a great time racing in GNCC again."

Aboard his new ride, JS7 Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang had his work cut out of him as he did not get off to the start he hoped for. Strang would come through at the back of the pack on lap one, but would steadily make his way up to inside the top ten of the XC1 class by the conclusion of the race. Strang would finish ninth in XC1, and would come through just outside of the top ten overall with a 12th overall finishing position.

“A LOT of hard work has gone into building this team!” Strang wrote on social media. “By no means am I satisfied with my result but I’m very happy with how the first race went. We missed the mark on a bit of bike setup but I also missed the mark on how I rode, so for the first round we will take it. Excited to start the year and look forward to more!”