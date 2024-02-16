Monster Energy AMA Supercross might be off this weekend, but the paddock's highest-esteemed prophet of philth, Phil Nicoletti, is not. This week the crankiest man in motocross digs into subjects like paying for Ricky Carmichael's dinner, monster trucks, test tracks, and more. Enjoy!
As always, if you have a question for the piss-and-vinegar-philled Nicoletti, send it to Phil@racerxonline.com and it might be featured right here.
Hi Phil,
I was just curious as to know if a championship-winning rider like Ricky Carmichael or James Stewart had the power to change the color of some of the parts of their motorcycle. For instance, could RC have said he wanted the frame of his Honda anodized or painted red, or a blue frame on his Suzuki, or have different color wheels or something like that? I know the companies want the bikes to resemble showroom models but I always wondered about that.
Also, I was at High Point in 2002 when RC jumped the tunnel jump, landing on the backside of a roller making it a double! It was spectacular and I was always annoyed that when the race was on ESPN, the announcers never made more of a big deal about it. I used to race and I know how difficult that must have been, sending it out of the turn and hucking it! I am wondering why no rider does that jump anymore?
Small side note about that race weekend, the day before, I met RC at the Outback Steakhouse in Morgantown, WV. He sat at my table for a minute or so and I got a picture. I asked my then-girlfriend if I should pay for his dinner and she said no. Still pisses me off to this day that I missed my chance to pay for his dinner because that will never happen again. What do you think, am I right to be annoyed?
Thanks for your time,
-Jim
Jim,
You’re making my Racer X column really turn into a job with three questions in one question, so I’m going to give you the short and sweet version. No, riders do not have any say on what their bikes look like. The only real thing they have a choice on is number font. As far as frame color changes and what not, that comes from the factory side of things.
Since you’ve been racing, I’m sure you know that a lot more people have jumped that tunnel jump since RC has. But when RC did do it, it seemed like he was gapping the Grand Canyon. I’ve ridden the section back when RC did it on 80’s and 125’s, and it seemed much bigger back then. Over the years that section has changed a lot.
I wouldn’t have bought RC dinner either. Your girlfriend was right. RC was making good money and also getting a solid per diem as well haha. If it was 2002 then he went 1-1 that weekend, so he cashed his solid bonus. I hope you enjoyed the chat though, RC is fun to bullshit with.
-Phil
Hey Phil,
I was listening to a podcast and the driver said that driving a monster truck in one round is the equivalent to riding back-to-back motocross races in physicality.
What are your thoughts?
-Befuddled
Befuddled,
This has to be somewhat of a joke right? Someone is trying to f$&@ with me? Not that I’m knocking monster trucks, but, what is the physical part? The truck takes most of the beating, no? I can understand getting a little whiplash, but that would be the extent of it. Maybe we can get Feld to do a comparison here. Let me hop in the Grave Digger truck and see how hard it is. Would make for a cool segment.
-Phil
Phil,
I’ve been watching various test track videos and one thing puzzles me. Everyone takes the same exact line every lap. Why? I understand that it makes sense if the stopwatch is on you, but that option often isn’t always available during a race. Do you guys ever switch it up during the week? I would think practicing a less-preferred line would come in handy if you get a bad start.
Also, how’s Coty [Schock] working out? I’ve been a fan of his since he was on 85s.
-Stan
Stan,
A lot of times the test tracks do get one lined. But for instance, at ClubMX, we have 15 guys riding SX so the lines are the same sometimes, but form a tad different every time. Sometimes we even put cones and bails out in the track just to use different sides of the tracks to change the angles on rhythm lanes and corners. So that makes it better. But at the actual test tracks, it’s hard because the dirt doesn’t allow for a lot of lines. After it rains, the test tracks are really good and get tacky to create different lines. But Honda for instance is able to combo a few different layouts on their track. Just enough so it doesn’t get so monotonous.
Coty has been riding very well! It’s good to see him enjoying the team and bike. This year should be a great year for him and a good year for a solid foundation.
-Phil