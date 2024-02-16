Racerhead #7

Area Qualifiers (Keefer)

It seems like I just typed about this not too long ago. We are typing this from Mesquite MX in Arizona as the first wave of Loretta Lynn's Area Qualifiers have started. Yes, we are only in February but since my test schedule is so crazy I thought I would take the boy to qualify now instead of later. This weekend is a SUPER AREA which means we can qualify for a midwest and southwest regional, which ensures a backup plan in case some unforeseen crap goes down at the first regional. This is all the stuff that you need to think about as the moto-parent of an aspiring amateur. Logging miles and writing checks that my body can't cash is the name of the game and it all starts this weekend. Thousands of families will start their journey this weekend over the United States and it's cool to see everyone flock to these motocross tracks all over the map to meet in one spot in August. Hope to see ya'll there!

Mad Skills Motocross: Chasing the Dream (Kellen Brauer)

This week, longtime “Mad Skills Motocross” game developer Turborilla announced a partnership with Illinois-based developer LCQ Studios, and a new game titled, “Mad Skills Motocross: Chasing the Dream.” To gamers, a lot of these names will sound familiar, as Turborilla’s “Mad Skills Motocross” mobile game has been very popular for more than a decade and LCQ Studios has been producing a beta version of a PC game titled, “Motocross: Chasing the Dream” for a few years now. Their playable beta of the game has been available on the PC gaming platform Steam since August of 2022. Any players who have already purchased that game will be able to get “Mad Skills Motocross: Chasing the Dream” at no charge.

LCQ Studios was founded by Michael Hodge who comes from a motocross simulator game background as he used to compete professionally in MX Simulator and has been around the motocross gaming community for years. Now teaming up with Turborilla, the base game built by LCQ Studios can really continue full steam ahead.

“Our goal is to create an arcade motocross game with best-in-class physics that are true to the sport, are easy to learn and tough to master, and that provide a fun balance between arcade and realism,” said Turborilla’s lead game designer Joe Welch.

This isn’t the first time Turborilla has ventured outside of the mobile gaming market either as their original “Mad Skills Motocross” game was originally a PC only release, though now all of their games are mobile only. Either way, this is an exciting combination of two developers full of individuals with a passion for motocross. While no release date is yet available, the plan is to get the game in the hands of the community quickly so they can be part of the development process with the game. That model was how LCQ Studios was operating with their original release, and it appears that will not change. They also hope to begin with PCs and expand to all major consoles in the future. Exciting times lay ahead for where this project will be going!