Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Big Buck GNCC

How to Watch Big Buck GNCC

February 16, 2024 9:05am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross has an off weekend, but the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will kick off the 13-round championship this weekend. Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina, will host the opening round as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig Delong will debut with the #1 plate on his race machine.

The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Big Buck GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 246
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 235
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 215
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 201
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 175
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 270
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 257
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 228
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Mason Semmens Australia Australia 175
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 261
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 251
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 240
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 200
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 295
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 253
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 188
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 153
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Big Buck GNCC

Big Buck GNCC Race Center

Big Buck GNCC Start Rows

FOLLOW

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd Union SC  29335 United States
Do not use exit 44 from I-26. The bridge is OUT on Highway 49 North.
Please use exit 38 if you are coming from Spartanburg, or exit 52 if you are coming from the Columbia area.

TICKETS

Ticket information for GNCC.

track map

Big Buck GNCC
Big Buck GNCC GNCC Racing

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

GNCC Race Day Schedule

Thursday, February 15, 2024

  • 5:00pm – 10:00pmGNCC Kickstart Party powered by Monster Energy - Magnetic South Brewery Greenville
  • 6:00pm – 10:00pmGates Open

Friday, February 16, 2024

  • 9:00am – Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pmATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 12:00am – Gates Close

Saturday, February 17, 2024

  • 6:00am – Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am – Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am – Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:30am – 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:15am – 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:00am – Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:00am – Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – Pro ATV Registration
  • 12:00am – 7:00pm – Bike Registration - all classes
  • 1:00pm – 3:00pm – Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 1:05pm – 3:45pm – Youth Bike Registration
  • 4:00pm – Youth Bike Race
  • 6:00pm – ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm – Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am – Gates Close

Sunday, February 18, 2024

  • 6:00am – Gates Open
  • 7:00am – Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 8:00am – Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
  • 10:00am – Amateur Bike Race #2
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm – Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now