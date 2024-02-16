Monster Energy AMA Supercross has an off weekend, but the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will kick off the 13-round championship this weekend. Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina, will host the opening round as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig Delong will debut with the #1 plate on his race machine.

The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.